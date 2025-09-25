Rob Pelinka Reiterates Lakers Would ‘Love’ If LeBron James Retired With Franchise

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has been a big topic of conversation for much of the offseason. The comments made by his agent Rich Paul after he opted in to the final year of his contract led some to believe that he could look to be traded if he wasn’t happy with the offseason moves made by the Lakers’ front office.

Obviously that didn’t happen and LeBron finds himself on the roster as training camp is set to begin. But with his contract expiring after this season, he will be an unrestricted free agent next summer so his future with the Lakers beyond this year is completely up in the air.

But as far as the Lakers are concerned, that decision is ultimately up to James and Rob Pelinka made it clear at their recent press conference that how much longer the superstar plays is ultimately up to him, adding that the front office did what they felt was necessary to allow him to compete for a championship this season.

“I think we’ve talked before, the first thing we want to do in terms of LeBron and his future is just give him absolute respect to choose his story with his family in terms of how many years he’s gonna continue to play,” Pelinka said. “He’s earned that right, and he’s the best one to talk about that in terms of how many years he’d like to play. We’ve been very intentional this summer in terms of the pieces we add with Luka and LeBron, once LeBron opted in, making sure that they have the necessary pieces around them to be on a really competitive, strong team. And we built into that and for that. In terms of the future, again, with what I started with, first things first would be for him to be able to make a decision he wants to in terms of how long he wants to play. We’re gonna continue to honor and respect that and let him speak on that.”

The most important thing for LeBron has always been competing for a championship and that has not changed, regardless of his contract situation. It is important for everyone to be on the same page and from Pelinka and Redick down to James and Luka Doncic, the goal of winning remains the same.

The questions of whether this will be LeBron’s final year playing period, let alone with the Lakers will remain, but Pelinka made it clear that the franchise would love for his final games to be played in purple and gold.

“I think I’ve said before in a previous question, but we would love if LeBron’s story would be to retire as a Laker. That would be a positive story,” Pelinka said.

The decision on whether to play beyond 2026 will be James’ to make and these questions will continue on throughout the season. Even though there was no extension this offseason, the Lakers still value LeBron and everything he has done for this franchise and want him around until he finally hangs it up. And time will tell whether that will be the case.

Lakers’ LeBron James places No. 8 on ESPN NBA Rank

Even though he will be 41 years old this year and is entering his 23rd season in the league, LeBron James proved that he is still one of the best players in the NBA, making All-NBA Second Team last year. So it shouldn’t come as much of a surprise that he remains in the top 10 of ESPN’s annual NBA Rank, coming in at No. 8.

