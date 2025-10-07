Lakers Media Day: Deandre Ayton Believes Playing Next To Luka Doncic Will Make Game Easier For Him

This season is extremely important for Deandre Ayton as he is looking to redeem himself with the Los Angeles Lakers. Trying to recapture those winning habits is key because he was a big piece to making the NBA Finals with the Phoenix Suns in 2021.

For an L.A. team that desperately needed center play, Ayton fits seamlessly and is coming in on a below market value contract. Playing for a rebuilding team is not easy and the former No. 1 overall pick struggled to maintain a high motor on a nightly basis with the Portland Trail Blazers, leading to him being bought out this summer and landing with the Lakers.

General manager Rob Pelinka is taking a low-risk, high-reward flier on Ayton and it is safe to assume playing alongside to Luka Doncic will help him out. The 27-year-old agreed with that narrative as he thinks having a facilitator like Doncic will be a massive help towards his production.

“I’ve proven myself that I dominate best with playmakers and I’m here once again,” Ayton said at Lakers Media Day. “I’m much older now and the game is much easier to me and just playing alongside Luka is going to make a lot of things easier. It’s the true nature of the game and we’re here just to emphasize that even more.”

It does not get much better than having Doncic and LeBron James distribute you the ball if you are a center like Ayton.

Ayton thrives in the pick-and-roll along with his low-post game, offering a dynamic option at center for L.A. Opponents were able to play off Jaxson Hayes due to his limited skillset last season, and now that narrative should flip with having four offensive-minded starters.

Depending on who head coach JJ Redick opts to start, the Lakers’ team defense is a question mark and seeing how Ayton defends the paint will be key. Containing the perimeter is vital, so when a player drives, the 7-footer needs to be a deterrent at the rim.

There is no denying how talented this offense can be with Ayton manning the middle, but lighting his defensive spark is crucial if he hopes to stick around in L.A.

