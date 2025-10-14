Lakers Media Day: Jake LaRavia Looking Forward To Learning From LeBron James

New Los Angeles Lakers wing Jake LaRavia has a lot of potential as a two-way player in the league with his ability to defend and knock down shots. The hope is that he will be able to carve out a consistent role on this Lakers team and realize his potential in purple and gold.

Players like LaRavia are an ideal fit next to LeBron James. High IQ players who know where to go and where to be and make the right plays have always thrived next to the all-time great and for LaRavia, just the chance to be a teammate of LeBron and learn from him means everything.

“Yeah, I mean, I grew up watching him, obviously,” LaRavia said at Lakers Media Day. “LeBron James was a household name and still is and competing against him for the first time was a surreal moment. Obviously growing up watching a player of that caliber and then being able to go up and guard him and actually compete with him and against him, and now I’m on his team and I get to be on the same side as him every night.

“My favorite thing about that is just being able to learn from him, take knowledge from him. He’s a [student] of the game so he’s very knowledgable when it comes to basketball and I’m excited to learn from him.”

James is set to begin his 23rd NBA season so the amount of knowledge he has gleamed throughout his career is second to none so LaRavia being excited at the possibility of learning from him should be the case. It would be a mistake on his part if he didn’t take advantage of the vast amount of knowledge LeBron has to help him grow as a player.

LaRavia will turn 24 years old this year and is only in his fourth season so he could very easily take a leap in his first year with the Lakers and there is little doubt that should this be the case, James will play a big role in his growth.

LeBron James discusses addition of Jake LaRavia to the Lakers

LeBron James also knows what Jake LaRavia can bring to the Lakers and is looking forward to seeing him and the other new additions come together on this squad.

“And then adding a wing like Jake,” LeBron said at Lakers Media Day. “A big wing who can shoot the ball, can handle the ball, but his toughness. Sneaky athletic as well. It’s going to be great for our ball club and I’m just happy…looking forward to seeing how it comes together. The best thing about it we have a full year starting up with training camp. I think that’s going to be very good for our ball club going into this year.”

