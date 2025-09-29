Lakers Media Day: Jaxson Hayes Added ‘Healthy Weight’ To His Body This Offseason

Following the trade that brought Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers, the team became light at center with Jaxson Hayes basically being the lone option at the position. In fairness, Hayes stepped up big time during the regular season, though his faults began showing a bit more in the playoffs with head coach JJ Redick ultimately choosing to go with small-ball lineups.

One of the biggest issues for Hayes is that, while he is a legit 7-footer, he has always been on the lighter side, using his speed and athleticism to be effective. But this has led to him struggling against some of the bigger, more physical centers who have been able to push him around in the paint.

That is why Hayes felt it was important to put on some good weight this offseason as he revealed at Lakers Media Day that he gained 20 pounds.

Jaxson Hayes put on some weight this offseason. "It was important to me because I've always been a little lighter. Wanted to gain some healthy weight… Eating the right stuff, a certain amount of calories, making sure my body still felt good while gaining this weight." — Lakers Nation (@LakersNation) September 29, 2025

Putting on weight, especially for someone of Hayes’ height, can be a tricky situation. Adding some weight and overall strength is important so that he doesn’t get bullied down low, but it also can’t come at the expense of his explosiveness and athleticism that helps Hayes stand out and has gotten him to this point in his career. Even though he won’t be a starter, the Lakers will still be reliant on Hayes giving them a boost off the bench.

The end to Hayes’ season overshadowed what was a strong stretch from him when given a bigger role and opportunity. If he has successfully put on the right kind of weight to be stronger, but still maintain his athleticism, he will continue to be a big part of the success of this team.

Lakers’Rob Pelinka impressed with Deandre Ayton in offseason workouts

The Lakers addressed the center position during the offseason by signing Deandre Ayton, who will step in as the team’s starting center. And president of basketball operations and general manager Rob Pelinka recently revealed he’s been impressed by what he’s seen from the big man in offseason workouts and scrimmages.

