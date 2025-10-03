Lakers Media Day: Jaxson Hayes Explains Decision To Return In Free Agency

Because he was phased out of the rotation in the playoffs, it has been forgotten that center Jaxson Hayes stepped up in a big way for the Los Angeles Lakers leading up to that point. Due to Anthony Davis being sent away in the Luka Doncic trade, Hayes stepped into the starting lineup and played some of the best basketball of his career during that stretch.

While Hayes’ numbers won’t blow anyone away, he was a solid contributor as an excellent rim-runner and lob threat for Doncic, LeBron James and Austin Reaves while doing his best to fight on the glass and protect the rim. Even still, there were some rumors that Hayes could go elsewhere as a free agent this past offseason, but he ultimately chose to return to the Lakers on another one-year deal.

And while Hayes will return to a reserve role, with free agent signing Deandre Ayton assuming the starting center spot, the athletic big man is excited to be back with the team and continue building on what they started last year.

“People still forget about what all lead up to before the playoffs, we had a great run before that,” Hayes said during Lakers Media Day. “I had a good meeting with JJ and Rob after the season, right after Game 5 and they just told me they wanted me back. We talked about some things and I’m just excited to be back and get to work.”

Something else Hayes is excited about is continuing to play with Doncic and James, whom he admits makes his life so much easier.

“A ton,” Hayes said when asked how much Luka elevates his game. “That’s one of the best playmakers of all-time, if not one of the best passers of all-time. Playing with him, playing with Bron, those two bring so much force and so much attention. Everyone else is worried about them that it just gives me the opportunity to have a ton of lobs and drop offs.

Asking Hayes to be a starter playing huge minutes may be a bit too much, but he is perfect as an athletic, high-energy big man off the bench and he is set to thrive in that role for this Lakers team once again.

Lakers’ Jaxson Hayes added ‘healthy weight’ to his body this offseason

One issue for Jaxson Hayes is that he has always been a bit lean as a center, but he focused on adding ‘healthy weight’ to his body this offseason so he won’t be pushed around in the paint so easily.

