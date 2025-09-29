Lakers Media Day: LeBron James Doesn’t Want To Worry About Future & Take 23rd Season For Granted

Amongst the biggest storylines not just with the Los Angeles Lakers, but the entire league, is the future of LeBron James and whether this will be his final season. LeBron is already set to make history by playing in his 23rd NBA season, but his plans beyond this year are unknown.

It is not only a matter of whether he will continue playing beyond the 2025-26 season, but also where, as he will be an unrestricted free agent after this season. But with all that hanging over him, James is far more focused on the present, being the best player he can be every night and simply enjoying these final seasons.

LeBron on what he wants to prove in his 23rd season: "Just trying to go out there and be the best player I can be every night… Knowing that the end is soon, I don't want to take it for granted… Let's lock in and enjoy the moment and enjoy the rest of the ride." — Lakers Nation (@LakersNation) September 29, 2025

It is so easy to focus on the future that sometimes people are unable to enjoy what is right in front of them and appreciating LeBron and what he is still able to do at this stage of his career is something everyone should do. The Lakers superstar is one of, if not the best, player the league has ever seen and he won’t be around for much longer.

Of course, the question of whether this will be his final season was asked, but James still isn’t sure whether that will be the case.

LeBron James says he's excited to be able to play the game he loves for another season. He's not sure if this will be his last but he's "excited for the journey" of his 23rd season. — Lakers Nation (@LakersNation) September 29, 2025

Just the fact that LeBron is still so excited to continue to play the game of basketball 23 years into his career says a lot about his passion for the game. The Lakers superstar is truly a generational talent and these final moments of his career should be cherished.

Lakers coach JJ Redick says LeBron James in a ‘great spot mentally’ heading into season

There were some questions this offseason about whether LeBron James and the Lakers were on the same page, but head coach JJ Redick has been in contact with the 40-year-old all summer and believes the superstar is in a great place mentally going into this season.

“I talked to LeBron fairly frequently,” Redick said at his recent press conference. “Had two great in-person meetings with him. One, he finally made it out to the Hamptons. So he and I had dinner in Sag Harbor right around free agency. And then was able to spend some time with him here in L.A, a couple weeks ago. Came away from that thinking that he’s in a great spot mentally and know he’s going to give us his absolute best.”

