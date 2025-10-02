Lakers Media Day: LeBron James Not On Bryce’s Timeline To Play Together In NBA

Last season, LeBron James and his son Bronny James suited up together for the Los Angeles Lakers, making history as the first father and son to play together in the NBA. But LeBron could have the opportunity to potentially take the court with his second son, Bryce James.

With how open LeBron has been about loving being able to play with Bronny on the Lakers, many are wondering if he also desires to play with Bryce, who is set to enter his freshman season at the University of Arizona. Even at this stage of his career, LeBron is clearly still one of the best players in the league so the idea of him playing a couple more seasons and sharing the court with both of his kids doesn’t seem too far-fetched.

And while that could very well be the case should LeBron continue playing beyond this season, he made it clear that he is not holding out in hopes of playing with his second son.

“I’m not sitting here, no I’m not waiting on Bryce,” LeBron said during Lakers Media Day. “I don’t know what his timeline is, he’s his own young man now, he’s down in Tucson. We’ll see what happens, this year, next year, but he has his own timeline, I got my timeline and I don’t know if they quite match up. But we’ll see.”

LeBron did leave the window open for the possibility of playing with Bryce, but the Lakers superstar made it clear that he and his son each have their own paths. If it does happen then so be it, but it doesn’t sound as if LeBron is holding out for that chance.

Bryce was not a top-tier recruit and could need a couple years in college in order to better develop his game and reach the NBA level and there is simply no guarantee that LeBron will still be suiting up by the time Bryce is ready. And at 41 years old and entering the final year of his contract with the Lakers, LeBron could easily choose to call it a career soon.

LeBron James discusses plans for Lakers training camp

While LeBron James continues to play at a high level when on the court, he also has a ton of miles on his body after 22 seasons and he has been dealing with some nagging injuries over the past couple years including an MCL sprain in the Lakers’ final game last season.

Managing things throughout the season will be crucial to LeBron’s performance this season and he spoke about how much he expects to participate during training camp.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!