Lakers Media Day: Maxi Kleber Feels ‘Fully Healthy’ From Foot Injury

One of the bigger unknowns on this Los Angeles Lakers roster is big man Maxi Kleber. Coming over from the Dallas Mavericks in the Luka Doncic trade, Kleber missed basically the entire season due to a right foot fracture, only getting cleared before the Lakers’ final playoff game in which he played five minutes.

Now coming into his first full season with the franchise, Kleber has an opportunity to carve out a role as a floor stretching big man, something the other centers on the roster don’t offer. Most importantly, however, is that Kleber is completely recovered from that foot injury.

“I feel fully recovered, fully healthy,” Kleber said at Lakers Media Day. “I emphasized obviously finishing the rehab and doing everything to feel good about that. And then from that point on, build on physical strength, conditioning and all that so I’m ready to go.”

Kleber has been putting in work throughout the offseason to be ready for this year and he could wind up being an important contributor for the Lakers. But aside from that brief showing in the playoffs, Kleber hasn’t played in a game since Jan. 25 so he hasn’t played much real, competitive basketball. As such, the big man plan to use the preseason to get back in rhythm.

“Yeah for sure, not just the preseason, even the time before now it was important to just be back on the court,” Kleber added. “Having basketball workouts, basketball rhythm and, especially when it comes to those preseason games, getting back into playing within the system and not just like a little bit of pickup basketball or simulated situations. Just finding that rhythm with teammates and with our gameplay on the court will be very helpful to obviously come back.”

At his best, Kleber was a solid reliable big who provided decent weak-side shot blocking and rebounding with excellent outside shooting on offense. He also has great familiarity playing with Doncic from their time in Dallas together so if he can regain that prior form, head coach JJ Redick could find a place in the rotation for him.

Lakers believe in Maxi Kleber as a stretch big man

The Lakers did address the center position in the summer by bringing in Deandre Ayton who will assume the starting role in the middle and they brought back Jaxson Hayes who is a great rim runner and brings a lot of energy. But the Lakers also believe in what Kleber brings to the table as a stretch big man.

