Lakers Rumors: Team Believes In Maxi Kleber As Stretch-5

The center position has been a major topic of discussion for the Los Angeles Lakers throughout this offseason. The team has agreed to bring in Deandre Ayton on a two-year deal while also re-signing Jaxson Hayes to a one-year contract. But the forgotten man amongst all of this is Maxi Kleber.

The Lakers acquired Kleber as part of the Luka Doncic deal back in February, but he had just undergone foot surgery and thus missed the rest of the season aside from a brief appearance in the Lakers’ final postseason game of the year against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

But the Lakers apparently view Kleber as someone who can contribute next season with Dan Woike of The Athletic reporting that the team believes in him as a stretch big man and feels he offers them a different look amongst their center rotation:

The Lakers, as is, also believe in Maxi Kleber's value as a stretch big. He's recovering well from foot surgery last Jan. and could give them another dimension in their C rotation. — Dan Woike (@DanWoikeSports) July 3, 2025

Kleber undoubtedly provides a skillset unlike that of Ayton and Hayes with his ability to step out and shoot from distance. Lineup versatility is extremely important in today’s NBA and the ability to roll out different looks depending on the situation is crucial to success. Having Kleber to bring out when some more shooting is needed is a nice weapon to have.

The question is whether Kleber will still be able to contribute at a high level following that broken foot. At his best, Kleber not only provides shooting, but also a solid weakside rim protector. Additionally, he is no stranger to the big stages, shooting 38.6% from 3-point range in 45 career playoff games. Perhaps he won’t be an every night rotation piece, but Kleber could very well make an impact for this team next season.

This is worth monitoring as the Lakers have notably been linked to Al Horford, another stretch big currently on the free agent market. Bringing in Horford would make Kleber more expendable, giving the Lakers an expring contract to use in trades if they want.

Why Luka Doncic is excited to team with Deandre Ayton on Lakers

Maxi Kleber could have a role, but there is no doubt that Deandre Ayton will be the starting center for the Lakers this season. Coincidentally, Ayton was actually the top overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft in which Luka Doncic was selected third. And the new Lakers superstar is excited to be teaming with his draft class mate.

A report noted that Ayton’s previous success in the league, particularly his role on the 2021 Phoenix Suns team that went to the NBA Finals, a role that he would thrive in once again on this Lakers team, are major reasons for Doncic’s excitement about the Lakers’ big man signing.

