Lakers News: Adou Thiero Describes ‘Great Feeling’ Of Getting First NBA Basket Against Bucks

Injuries have piled up at the beginning of the Los Angeles Lakers’ season, but players are slowly returning. One of those was rookie Adou Thiero, who missed extended time with a knee injury but finally made his debut on Saturday against the Milwaukee Bucks.

His athleticism and defensive tenacity are well-documented, but seeing it in an NBA game was impressive. Despite playing just five minutes, Thiero was giving the Lakers some much-needed energy and athleticism.

In his first career game, Thiero had four points and one rebound. His first points came at the free throw line and then in the final minutes of the game, he threw down a thunderous dunk in transition on a feed from Bronny James as the entire Lakers bench cheered on.

The 21-year-old reflected on the moment and how it felt getting his first bucket, via Spectrum SportsNet:

“I really saw Bronny steal the ball and he was running on the left side of the court so I was like, shoot, let me just run as hard as I can and see what happens. He was able to find me, help me get my first bucket. It’s a great feeling, happy that happened.”

Thiero also expressed how much in meant to him to see his teammates going crazy for the first bucket of his career:

“I heard them whenever I dunked the ball, I could hear them so that was pretty hype. And then coming down and seeing everybody flexing all over the bench, it was just a good feeling for everybody to be happy for me.”

Obviously, it was just Thiero’s first game and there is a lot to iron out in terms of a possible role, but what he can bring was showcased. Similar to Jarred Vanderbilt, he is an energetic player who takes pride in defense, but is also more athletic and can finish above the rim.

With the Lakers getting closer to full strength and LeBron James nearing his return, Thiero may not see consistent minutes. However, if the team is shorthanded at the forward spot, he can certainly step up to the plate.

Adou Thiero gets game ball from NBA debut thanks to teammates & Giannis Antetokounmpo

A player scoring his first basket is a memorable moment and the Lakers players were trying to get the game ball for Adou Thiero. However, there was a bit of a struggle until Giannis Antetokounmpo stepped in and ultimately got the ball for the rookie.

