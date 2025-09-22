Lakers News: Alex Rodriguez Recalls Advice From Kobe Bryant

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant was famous for finding ways to get an edge on opponents, using whatever he could to help him win a game.

Kobe became much more personable after his playing days were over, even coming to Lakers games to see players like Luka Doncic play. Bryant and Doncic enjoyed a solid relationship, with the latter revealing advice the former gave him regarding him being a European player coming into the NBA.

Aside from basketball players, Bryant also got to know other professional athletes. For example, former MLB superstar Alex Rodriguez said he and Kobe were close and even divulged a story about the Black Mamba offering him advice, via Bloomberg Podcasts:

“I had a really strong relationship with Kobe. We were contemporaries and where we came around the similar time. We both entered the league as teenagers. When my knee was hurting, he basically screamed at me and said, ‘You gotta get to Germany and go take care of it.’ I did, it worked really well and I came back and played well and my knee felt great after that. But I remember he would watch the Yankee games on the YES Network and he would say, ‘Hey, call me.’ And he would tell me, ‘Don’t forget who the eff you are. Don’t worry about the boos, don’t worry about this, just go be you. And then he would start telling me to start getting my elbow lower and that’s when I said, ‘Kobe, I got this.'”

It’s incredibly on brand to hear Bryant tried to offer advice to Rodriguez when it came to hitting. Rodriguez seemed to enjoy those moments with Bryant when they happened and the two went on to maintain a strong relationship.

Rodriguez is one of many pro athletes that has a story about Bryant, which goes to show how much the Black Mamba meant to those in his orbit. His legacy as a ruthless competitor and winner will live on through people like Rodriguez who was fortunate enough to get to know him.

Jayson Tatum believes Kobe Bryant, LeBron James & Michael Jordan are cemented as greatest ever

Another pro athlete who holds Kobe Bryant in high esteem is Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum. Tatum grew up idolizing Bryant and even wanted to be a Laker because of his fandom.

As for Tatum’s top-three basketball players ever, he named LeBron James, Michael Jordan and Bryant. Tatum noted those three are cemented as the greatest ever, while four and five are up for debate.

