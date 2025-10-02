Lakers News: Austin Reaves’ Grandma Got Mad At LeBron James For Yelling At Him

Austin Reaves has been fortunate enough to spend his entire career so far with the Los Angeles Lakers alongside one of the greatest players ever in LeBron James. Now set to begin his fifth NBA season, Reaves has surely experienced plenty when it comes to dealing with the Lakers superstar.

Reaves has also been able to witness LeBron defy all logic when it comes to still being one of the best players in the NBA more than 20 years into his career. And in an appearance on The Young Man and The Three podcast, Reaves spoke to James’ passion for the game of basketball as what continues to push him:

“I think it’s just, like you said, the passion for the game. There’s literally no other reason for him to continue to play basketball. In my opinion, he’s the best player to ever touch a basketball. He probably could’ve retired six years ago and people would still say the same thing. He has enough money, regardless of what he was saying on that podcast the other day. He’s taken some of my money before so he’s crazy. But that’s the only reason why he’s still playing basketball is because he loves the grind, he loves the game, he wants to continue to get better. Even when you’re at that level there’s still things that he thinks he can work on to become a better player. I think that’s the most incredible thing about him is how he conducts himself on and off the court.”

Most players when they retire from any sport mention the day-to-day grind as the thing that they just can’t continue doing, so for James to still embrace that and find ways to improve his game is truly incredible. That passion also shows itself on the court as LeBron has no problem calling out his teammates when they aren’t doing their job on the court.

Reaves has experienced this firsthand and there has been some moments where he and James have been seen going back-and-forth on the court during games. And the guard even revealed that his grandma got mad at LeBron once for yelling at him:

“That’s also a good thing about him, you can go back at him. I remember my rookie year something happened and he was on my ass about something and we have the iPad behind the bench. I walk over to the iPad and I’m like, ‘Hey I know I didn’t f— up but can I see it.’ And I don’t even think I was anywhere in the wrong and I just tapped him on the shoulder and was like ‘Hey, this is what happened’ and he was like ‘Awe that’s my bad, my mistake.’ So you can go back at him. We’ve had a couple instances of where we’ve went at each other, my grandma one day was so mad at him. She was like, ‘if he yells at you like that one more time,’ I was like Grandma it’s OK. Your kids have yelled, my mother, your daughter have yelled at me way worse than that so it’s fun.”

One thing about grandparents is that they don’t care if you’re the best player to touch a basketball, you better not yell at their grandchild. But Reaves has been able to take everything in stride and the fact that LeBron is able to admit when he’s wrong and take criticism back only allows him to be an even more effective leader.

Austin Reaves explains decision to decline Lakers contract extension

Austin Reaves made news when he declined a contract extension from the Lakers. The move was expected as he can make far more money by entering free agency next summer, but Reaves still took time to explain his decision.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!