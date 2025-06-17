Lakers News: Austin Reaves Not Paying Attention To Trade Rumors

The Los Angeles Lakers have several important decisions to make, including what to do with Austin Reaves.

Reaves turned in his best year in the NBA during the 2024-25 season, averaging 20.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists on 46 percent shooting and 37.7 percent from the 3-point line. Those numbers indicate All-Star level production and there’s reason to believe that Reaves still has more upside as an offensive player.

Reaves is currently on a bargain contract and is eligible to sign a four-year extension this summer worth up to $90 million, but he is expected not to sign it and wait until next offseason when he can opt out of his contract and enter unrestricted free agency. The guard and his camp are reportedly seeking a deal starting at $30 million annually, so the Lakers have to consider trading Reaves if he doesn’t commit long-term.

There’s been plenty of chatter about Los Angeles potentially moving on from Reaves to improve the roster, but the guard is blocking out any noise, he told Charles McCary of K8 News:

“I don’t pay attention to it. I keep my head down and work, and I feel like that’s one of the reasons I’m where I’m at.”

Reaves has been lauded in the past for his work ethic and willingness to do whatever it takes to win on the basketball court, so it’s no surprise that trade rumors aren’t distracting him. As the Luka Doncic trade showed, almost no player is safe in the league and Reaves likely understands that the business could force him out of Los Angeles.

While the Lakers have signaled their preference is to keep Reaves, the realities of roster building could force their hand. Los Angeles is short on attractive assets and draft picks to dangle in trades, so dealing someone like Reaves would certainly net them the best return.

He should be on the table assuming the player or players coming back are meaningful upgrades to the roster, though as of now those targets have yet to be identified. The Lakers don’t have to decide on trading Reaves yet, but the longer time goes by without an extension the more plausible the choice becomes.

Austin Reaves’ agent issues warning amid trade rumors

The Lakers are going to be one of the most aggressive teams in the center market, and fans have resorted to throwing Austin Reaves in potential deals to bring back an impact player. However, his agent issued a warning amid trade rumors.

