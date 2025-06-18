Lakers News: Austin Reaves Provides Update On Toe Injury

Following the Los Angeles Lakers’ first-round elimination at the hands of the Minnesota Timberwolves, it came out that Austin Reaves had been playing through a toe injury in the playoffs. Reaves averaged just 16.2 points on 41.1% shooting and 31.9% from 3-point range.

It was a surprising revelation as Reaves was never mentioned on any injury report, but he clearly did not look like himself throughout the series. But now that he has had some time to heal up and reflect on things, Reaves is feeling better physically, but still won’t use that as an excuse for his performance in the playoffs.

“It feels great now,” Reaves said in an exclusive interview with Lakers Nation. “It took a little bit and I didn’t even care of it to really come out, to be honest with you. Everybody is banged up at that time of the year. I was able to go play and if I got a jersey and shoes on, I gotta go be better.”

This mindset is exactly what has endeared him to the Lakers organization and fans. Reaves was clearly compromised by that injured toe, as anyone would be, but the Lakers guard feels that if he is on the court he has to deliver for his team and he didn’t do that, regardless of the reason.

One thing that is for sure is that Reaves will continue to put in the work to improve and be better once next season rolls around. He has steadily improved every season and the entire Lakers franchise from ownership down to the coaches and players has a ton of belief in Reaves to come through when it matters most.

Reaves has established himself as an absolutely critical piece of this team and it is great that he is fully healed and focused on getting back to work and will be ready to help the Lakers get back into championship contention next season.

Lakers’ Austin Reaves not listening to trade rumors

Of course, it is the offseason and that is the time that trade rumors are running rampant. While the Lakers greatly value Austin Reaves, he would be the most attractive trade piece the team could offer if they really wanted to swing a big trade.

But Reaves himself isn’t paying attention to any of that as the Lakers guard says he just keeps his head down and continues to work and believes that is why he has gotten to the point he is at now in his career.

