Lakers News: Austin Reaves Rigorer Holiday AR2 ‘Snowman’ Shoes For Sale On Kicks Crew

Austin Reaves has become one of the most important and popular Los Angeles Lakers players during his time with the team and his newfound fame and on-court playstyle has led to several endorsement deals.

The most notable of Reaves’ business ventures is his partnership with Rigorer, who he collaborated with to release his signature shoe line. The two sides launched the Rigorer AR1 in 2023 and saw instant success as fans instantly gravitated toward the shoe and its multiple colorways.

After signing an extension with Rigorer that included an equity partnership, Reaves and the Chinese shoe brand debuted the Rigroer AR2 earlier this month. The ‘Fusion’ colorway was the first one to be released, but Reaves and Rigorer and now debuting the ‘Snowman’ colorway in honor of the holiday season.

“I’m incredibly thankful for this year and wanted to express my gratitude to all my fans who’ve

supported me throughout my journey and my second signature shoe launch. This final release

of the year is a special holiday gift to all my fans worldwide, and I look forward to seeing our

new year plans come to fruition,” Reaves said.

The Rigorer AR2 ‘Snowman’ are being released at 8 a.m. PT on Dec. 21, 2024 exclusively on KICKSCREW.com and will retail for $100. This is marked down $20 from the ‘Fusion’ colorway which retailed at $120, so the ‘Snowman’ will be an even better bargain for hoop aficionados and shoe collectors.

The limited edition colorway features a holiday-inspired theme combining blue, white and pink hues along with a snowflake design on the upper and a snowman graphic on the medial side of the shoe.

Some other key features also include a woven butterfly wing upper which is supposed to represent Reaves’ transformation from into an elite NBA performer. The shoes also feature a full-length showtime foam tech midsole, full-length Anti-Torsion TPU Plate, an anti-slip sole and lateral TPU sidewall.

KICKS CREW continues to operate as exclusive global launch partner with Rigorer and Reaves, leveraging its presence as a borderless shopping experience to consumers worldwide. The platform differs from other marketplaces by connecting authorized retailers and brands like Rigorer to its global audience.

Austin Reaves attributes toughness to older brother Spencer

Austin Reaves has been an iron man since joining the Lakers, but he’s also shown a willingness and ability to handle punishment on the court. Reaves attributed his toughness to his older brother Spencer who used to rough him up during their younger days.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!