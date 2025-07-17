Lakers News

Lakers News: Bronny James Appreciates Support From Family During Summer League

Corey Hansford
3 Min Read
Bronny James, Lakers, Las Vegas Summer League
LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 12: Bronny James #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on during the game against the New Orleans Pelicans during the 2025 NBA Summer League game on July 12, 2025 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2025 NBAE (Photo by Logan Riely /NBAE via Getty Images)

The play of Bronny James has been one of the more positive stories coming out of Summer League for the Los Angeles Lakers. There was a ton of criticism thrown Bronny’s way upon being drafted last year, with most sticking with the idea that he was only drafted because of his father LeBron James being on the Lakers. But he quietly put in a lot of work throughout the season and was excellent when playing for the South Bay Lakers of the G League.

Now, that play has translated to the Summer where Bronny is averaging 13.3 points and 3.3 assists while shooting 44.8% from the field. The Las Vegas crowd has been behind James the entire time as well, giving him huge cheers every time he touches the ball and amongst that crowd has been LeBron and the rest of his family.

And Bronny admitted that having that support from his family and seeing them in the crowd during Summer League has given him a bit of a boost on the court, via Broderick Turner of the L.A. Times:

“It definitely gave me a little boost, seeing them cheer for me and my teammates,” James said. “It’s great to get in the gym with them.”

When your father is also your teammate, the support hits a little different. But whatever is helping Bronny to play the way he has is more than welcome as he has put forth some strong performances in Las Vegas. His most recent was his best as he finished with 17 points, five rebounds and five assists against the L.A. Clippers.

Perhaps most important is that Bronny looks far more confident and comfortable than he did last summer and throughout most of his rookie season with the Lakers. He looks like he belongs on an NBA court and the Lakers as a team have looked better this summer when he is on the floor as well which speaks to his growth as a leader.

Having not just his father, but also his mom and brother in the stands cheering him on is simply a nice confidence boost for Bronny as he continues to try and prove all his doubters wrong.

Bronny James, Lakers to face Nuggets in Las Vegas Summer League finale

Despite Bronny James’ good play, the Lakers are just 1-2 in the Las Vegas Summer League and thus won’t be qualifying for the Summer League playoffs. As such, their Summer League finale has now been scheduled as they will take on the Denver Nuggets on Friday, July 18, at 7 p.m. PT.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!

Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Share 0
TAGGED:
ByCorey Hansford
Corey Hansford is the Senior Editor for Lakers Nation, as well as a contributor for Dodger Blue, Rams News Wire, and Raiders News Wire. He is a passionate follower of the Los Angeles Lakers, Dallas Cowboys, Los Angeles Dodgers, Chelsea FC, and the UFC. He can usually be seen arguing the merits of Kobe Bryant or cursing the decisions of Jerry Jones. He is also a former producer and associate producer for Sirius XM Sports Radio on both the Fantasy Sports Channel and College Sports Nation. Proud graduate of Long Beach Poly High School and The Real HU, Howard University, with a degree in Broadcast Journalism. Follow him on all social media outlets at @TheeCoreyH.

Download our Free Mobile App!

Faster with Fewer Ads

Download