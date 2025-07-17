Lakers News: Bronny James Appreciates Support From Family During Summer League

The play of Bronny James has been one of the more positive stories coming out of Summer League for the Los Angeles Lakers. There was a ton of criticism thrown Bronny’s way upon being drafted last year, with most sticking with the idea that he was only drafted because of his father LeBron James being on the Lakers. But he quietly put in a lot of work throughout the season and was excellent when playing for the South Bay Lakers of the G League.

Now, that play has translated to the Summer where Bronny is averaging 13.3 points and 3.3 assists while shooting 44.8% from the field. The Las Vegas crowd has been behind James the entire time as well, giving him huge cheers every time he touches the ball and amongst that crowd has been LeBron and the rest of his family.

And Bronny admitted that having that support from his family and seeing them in the crowd during Summer League has given him a bit of a boost on the court, via Broderick Turner of the L.A. Times:

“It definitely gave me a little boost, seeing them cheer for me and my teammates,” James said. “It’s great to get in the gym with them.”

When your father is also your teammate, the support hits a little different. But whatever is helping Bronny to play the way he has is more than welcome as he has put forth some strong performances in Las Vegas. His most recent was his best as he finished with 17 points, five rebounds and five assists against the L.A. Clippers.

Perhaps most important is that Bronny looks far more confident and comfortable than he did last summer and throughout most of his rookie season with the Lakers. He looks like he belongs on an NBA court and the Lakers as a team have looked better this summer when he is on the floor as well which speaks to his growth as a leader.

Having not just his father, but also his mom and brother in the stands cheering him on is simply a nice confidence boost for Bronny as he continues to try and prove all his doubters wrong.

Bronny James, Lakers to face Nuggets in Las Vegas Summer League finale

Despite Bronny James’ good play, the Lakers are just 1-2 in the Las Vegas Summer League and thus won’t be qualifying for the Summer League playoffs. As such, their Summer League finale has now been scheduled as they will take on the Denver Nuggets on Friday, July 18, at 7 p.m. PT.

