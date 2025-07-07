Lakers News: Bronny James Discusses Plan For Summer League

Bronny James was the subject of ridicule and criticism as soon as the Los Angeles Lakers drafted him last year, but the young guard has stayed steady and even-keeled through all of it.

James worked his way back to full health and came on strong for the South Bay Lakers in the G League during the 2024-25 season, showing real flashes as a defender. Offensively, Bronny had his ups and downs though did sure more confidence in his jump shot later in the year.

The former USC Trojan missed the Lakers’ California Classic opener against the Golden State Warriors, but drew the start for their second game against the Miami Heat. James wound up only playing 11 minutes in the win against the Heat because he’s on a minutes restriction for conditioning, but said he felt great afterward.

“Feel good getting out there for the first time this summer, so just trying to make a difference any way I can defense and offensive end. Just trying to play my best, be myself,” James told Lakers Nation.

Physically, Bronny said he’s feeling good but admitted he had a hard time catching his breath at times before his second wind kicked in.

“Feeling great, felt good to get out there,” he said. “First wind was definitely tough, I got the second wind felt good. Just trying to build off of that, got some conditioning after the game. Just building everyday.”

As far as the rest of Summer League, James revealed there’s no firm plan in place other than to follow how he feels from game to game.

“Not necessarily a plan. Just checking in with how I’m feeling after the game and how I’m feeling after those small stints and building on that and upping my minutes a little bit every game. And then conditioning after, so it’s really just how I feel. But I’ve been feeling good so far, so hoping to be in a regular minute rotation for [Tuesday’s] game.”

At this point of the summer, there’s no use risking James before he’s fully ramped up. The early returns are encouraging, though, so hopefully he’s able to carry this momentum into the California Classic finale on Tuesday.

Bronny James felt great getting steal and dunk for first points against Heat

Bronny James kicked off his debut with an exclamation point, stealing the basketball on the Heat’s first possession for a breakaway slam dunk. James acknowledged it was amazing to make that plan in his debut.

“Felt great. I feel like that’s a lot of people’s hope to get a steal and a fast break tomahawk for the first point of the game. Felt amazing and just keep building from that.”

Bronny certainly looked like his father on the play and it was a great sign to see from the guard.

