Lakers News: Cam Reddish Explains What He’ll Bring To L.A. This Season

In what felt like nearly an inevitability, the Los Angeles Lakers finally came to terms on an agreement with former lottery pick Cam Reddish. The mutual interest between the two sides spans years, from when the Atlanta Hawks initially decided to move on from him until his free agency in 2023.

Now, Reddish serves as a depth piece for a Lakers team that has clearly prioritized length and toughness on the wings. They now have Jarred Vanderbilt, Rui Hachimura, Reddish, Taurean Prince and even rookie Maxwell Lewis as legitimate wing options this season.

But for Reddish, specifically, he is excited for the opportunity to play in L.A. and is very confident in his ability to be a positive contributor. He believes he adds plenty of versatility and skillsets to the Lakers and knows exactly how he’ll make an impact, via Mason & Ireland on ESPN LA:

“I’m going to bring a whole bunch of things to this team. I’m bringing toughness, a phenomenal personality — I’m very personable — and I’m bringing a winning mentality.”

Reddish has struggled to find his place in the NBA, having already played for three teams in four seasons. However, it doesn’t appear to be for a lack of talent, but rather a tough fit or positional depth knocking him off the floor. Perhaps the Lakers can give him a legitimate opportunity to shine.

The Lakers certainly went into the offseason hoping to target players with Reddish’s mindset. Toughness, mentality and personality — along with versatility — were the defining features of the Lakers free agency plans. It’s why Gabe Vincent and Prince were brought in and why the Lakers retained the free agents they did.

Reddish is likely going to have to earn a spot in the rotation, as this is the deepest Lakers team since the championship roster in 2020. He’ll be fighting alongside Lewis, Vanderbilt, Hachimura and Prince for significant minutes. If he does that, he can hit the market for free agency again next summer.

Jaxson Hayes says signing with Lakers is surreal

Another Lakers free agent addition, center Jaxson Hayes, is excited about the prospect of wearing a uniform once worn by Kobe Bryant. He spoke about his thoughts on signing in L.A. and how surreal it is after growing up rooting for the team.

