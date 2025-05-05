Lakers News: Carmelo Anthony To Join NBA On NBC As Analyst

Carmelo Anthony will forever go down as one of the greatest scorers the NBA has ever seen. While he will primarily be remembered for his time with the New York Knicks and Denver Nuggets, he played his final NBA season alongside close friend LeBron James with the Los Angeles Lakers.

While James is somehow still playing at an unbelievably high level, Anthony has since retired and is working on his life off the court. Of note, he started his popular podcast “7pm in Brooklyn” with The Kid Mero, and now he has another new venture that will keep him close to the game of basketball.

The NBA on NBC announced that Carmelo will be joining their broadcast team as a studio analyst starting next season:

NBA Top 75 All-Time Player, Class of 2025 Naismith Hall of Famer, 3-Time Olympic Gold Medalist, and now NBC Sports Analyst. Welcome to the team, Carmelo Anthony! pic.twitter.com/jmi8WYL0TO — NBA on NBC and Peacock (@NBAonNBC) May 3, 2025

NBC is one of the companies that is part of the new NBA rights deal alongside Walt Disney Company, which owns ESPN and ABC, as well as Amazon Prime. With NBC now back with the NBA, it comes with a need to bring in analysts and broadcasters for their telecasts and Anthony is a fine choice considering his knowledge of the game and relationships with many of the top players, which should make for some great insight.

For his part, Carmelo seems excited to join the NBC Sports team as he took to social media and dropped a hype video showcasing some memorable highlights in his career while also throwing back to some classic NBA on NBC moments:

Anthony had an incredible career, ranking 10th on the NBA’s all-time scoring list while also being one of the greatest Olympic players in Team USA history as a three-time gold medalist. He also made the NBA’s top-75 players list and will be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2025.

Anthony is now successfully making his transition into the broadcasting world and should be a valuable addition to the NBA Sports team.

2008 ‘Redeem Team’ featuring Carmelo Anthony also part of 2025 Hall of Fame Class

The Hall of Fame ceremony will be a special one for Carmelo Anthony as not only will he be inducted for his own playing career, but also as a member of the 2008 USA Olympic Team aka the ‘Redeem Team.’

After Team USA failed to win gold in 2004, the Redeem Team was put together featuring Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and current superstar LeBron James, but it was Carmelo and Dwyane Wade who wound up stealing the show as arguably the most important pieces on one of the most talented teams ever assembled.

