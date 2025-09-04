Lakers News: Charles Barkley Discusses Difference Between Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant & LeBron James

The NBA GOAT debate is a never-ending one, with players like Los Angeles Lakers icon Kobe Bryant among others listed as possible answers.

Bryant’s GOAT case is largely tied to his skill and work ethic as a player, while fellow Lakers star LeBron James and Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan are normally the consensus picks. However, people like Shaquille O’Neal have recently advocated for Bryant to be included more in the GOAT debate because of his own accolades.

It’s a futile attempt to sort out who the best player in league history is, but there’s no doubt that three are supremely influential when it comes to the game of basketball.

Charles Barkley has seen all three players up close and discussed the differences between what he believes are the greatest players ever, via The Bill Simmons Podcast:

“The three best players I’ve ever seen were Michael, Kobe, and LeBron. And I’ll tell you the difference in the three. Michael and Kobe are dangerous, they will kill your ass. LeBron’s a nice guy. And that’s not a knock. He’s still great, great, great, but he’s a nice guy. Michael and Kobe aren’t nice guys. They’re different. The one thing about OKC, even though I think Shai is a great, great player, he to me is more like LeBron. He’s a really nice guy. He’s not out there trying to kill you, and I think that’s the difference… I always tell people, the difference between Michael and Kobe, man, they are dangerous. I mean, they really wanted to kill you and humiliate you. I think Tom Brady is like that… Of all the great players I’ve ever met in my life, I think Michael and Kobe, Tom Brady, Roger Clemens – they are going to do whatever it takes to win. They ain’t worried about who likes them and they ain’t worried about your feelings.”

As Barkley notes, Jordan and Bryant were feared on the court and always looked to get an edge over an opponent, while James dominates games in a variety of ways other than scoring. All three are some of best to ever step foot on the hardwood and the GOAT debate should come secondary when celebrating their accomplishments.

Mark Cuban compares LeBron James and Michael Jordan

At this point in the NBA offseason, the GOAT debate and legacies are a hot topic of conversation since no games are being played. Mark Cuban recently touched on the subject, comparing LeBron James and Michael Jordan, who he believes are two of the best.

