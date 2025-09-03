Lakers News: Mark Cuban Compares LeBron James & Michael Jordan

The NBA GOAT debate typically comes down to Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan and for good reason as both players dominated their respective eras.

Jordan arguably has the highest peak of any player in league history, leading the Bulls to two separate “three-peats” for a total of six championships. In fact, Jordan’s flawless Finals record is often cited as a reason why he has a leg up on James, who has lost several Finals appearances during his career.

However, LeBron has the benefit of longevity as he’s been one of the best players in the NBA this late into his career. James is set to embark on a record 23rd season and is in line to break several more records and reach more milestones during the 2025-26 season.

Dallas Mavericks minority owner Mark Cuban has gotten a chance to watch both players in their primes and had trouble comparing the two due to the differences in their personalities and skillsets, via The Arena:

“They’re two completely different players, right? You can’t even really compare them. If you have a good team, and you need a killer, you go MJ. If you have a team that’s good and you want them to get better, and as a team go to the Finals, you go LeBron…”MJ is not going to lift up a bad team; LeBron can. Like, who would I rather have the last shot? MJ. Who’s going to help your team get better? LeBron.”

As Cuban notes, James is the more malleable player who can fit on any team and raise their floor while Jordan was an apex predator who always hunted the last shot. The two icons are always mentioned in the same breath because of their respective greatness, but from an on-court perspective they’re vastly different.

Currently, LeBron is in the midst of chasing Jordan’s ring count though time is running out on his illustrious career. Although James remains committed to playing out the upcoming season with the Lakers, there’s no telling what he’ll do afterward.

Luka Doncic believes LeBron James’ experience will help Lakers

LeBron James may be nearing the end of his career, but he’s proven time and time again that he can still impact winning at the highest levels. Luka Doncic is being touted as the next face of the Lakers franchise, but the superstar emphasized that James’ experience can help the team win a championship.

