Lakers News: Complex & Fanatics Unveil Billie Eilish x Mitchell & Ness NBA Collection

Media company Complex, along with Fanatics, has announced the Billie Eilish x Mitchell & Ness limited-edition collaboration. The collection will feature 17 NBA teams, including the Los Angeles Lakers, Chicago Bulls, New York Knicks, Miami Heat and even the now-defunct Seattle SuperSonics.

This collection reimagines classic NBA headwear through the eyes of Eilish, a Grammy Award winning musician known for her distinct style. The aim of this collaboration is to offer a fresh take on basketball culture with a design sensibility rooted in authenticity, nostalgia, and individuality.

Eilish has always been favorable to oversized, baggy clothes and vintage styles and is regularly seen in Mitchell & Ness NBA pieces while on tour. This collaboration will bring her personal style to the forefront, bringing these teams together with custom Eilish patches which are individualized for each team on Mitchell & Ness’ signature snapbacks.

The collection doesn’t only pay tribute to the game of basketball, but instead it reframes it through the worlds of music and fashion. This isn’t the first sports collaboration between Complex and Fanatics as they have previously come together on the Takashi Murakami x MLB Tokyo Series and BLACKPINK “In Your Area” collections.

The Billie Eilish x Mitchell & Ness NBA League Collection will be available exclusively on the Complex App, Complex.com and MitchellandNess.com, beginning Oct. 7.

Lakers’ LeBron James doesn’t want to focus on future and take 23rd season for granted

In terms of the Lakers on the court as the 2025-26 season is set to begin, one of the biggest questions involves the future of LeBron James. But the superstar prefers to focus on the present and be in the moment during his 23rd NBA season.

“As far as prove, I just think for me personally, just trying to go out there and be the best player I can be every night as far as my game but also just mentally,” James said at Lakers Media Day. “Just staying present and things of that nature. Knowing that the end is soon and not taking for granted a Tuesday night in a city that maybe I don’t want to be in that night.

“But seriously, let’s lock in because you don’t know how many times you’ll get the opportunity to play the game or to be able to compete. There’s time where you wake up and just feel like you don’t have it. So those will be the days where I know I can lock back in very fast because I know I won’t have many more days like this. Lock in and enjoy the moment, enjoy the rest of the ride. So that’s the exciting thing, understanding how present I will be.”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!