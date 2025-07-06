Lakers News

Lakers News: Dalton Knecht Acknowledges Rust In First Game Of Summer League

Matt Peralta
3 Min Read
Dalton Knecht, Lakers, Warriors, California Classic
SAN FRANCISCO, CA - JULY 5: Dalton Knecht #4 of the Los Angeles Lakers dribbles the ball during the game against the Golden State Warriors during the 2025 NBA California Classic on July 5, 2025 at Chase Center in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2025 NBAE (Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images)

Entering Year 2, all eyes were on Dalton Knecht as the Los Angeles Lakers kicked off their California Classic schedule against the host team the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center.

Normally second-year players are levels above the competition given their NBA experience and the lack preparation and practice time for the quickly-formed Summer League squads. However, Knecht had a rough performance in the Lakers’ loss to the Warriors as he shot a poor 3-of-13 from the field and missed all six of his 3-point attempts.

It was a disappointing showing from Knecht who could be in line for a bigger role this upcoming season for Los Angeles. Knecht had plenty of quality open looks against Golden State, but couldn’t get it going.

Following the loss, Knecht said he wanted to shake off the rust and expressed how proud he was of his teammates.

“Took a while for me to get going, I mean I didn’t get going at all. Just gotta come out ready to play better tomorrow and come out with more confidence, shake off the rust.

“And then as a team, I think my teammates were great. They all came out competing, picking up full court, rebounding, crashing the glass hard. I’m proud of my teammates and they did great.”

The ebbs and flows of a scorer like Knecht can be frustrating to watch, but it’s important to remember that he also started out slow in last year’s California Classic before heating up in the Las Vegas Summer League. As a rhythm player, Knecht is capable of getting hot in a hurry and given this was the team’s first game it’s worth exercising patience.

Los Angeles has been openly looking to upgrade their roster via the trade market and Knecht is often singled out as a potential trade piece because of his youth and upside. However, the Lakers should still be invested in his development as he is a outside shooter with the ability to create his own shot.

Los Angeles is set to take on the Miami Heat, so hopefully Knecht can recalibrate himself and show why he’s worth keeping around.

Dalton Knecht doing 3-a-day workouts this offseason

Dalton Knecht had a rollercoaster of a rookie season, so there is plenty of motivation for him to work on his game and earn a role in the rotation next season. In preparation for the 2025-26 season, Knecht has been doing 3-a-day workouts to better round out his game.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!

Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Share 0
TAGGED:
ByMatt Peralta
Matt was born and raised in Long Beach, Calif. and is a lifelong Lakers fan. Because of his love for basketball and the Lakers, Matt successfully pursued a degree in journalism at California State University, Long Beach (#GoBeach) and is now a Staff Writer for LakersNation.com. He is also a Staff Writer for RamsNewsWire.com and RaidersNewsWire.com. Contact: mattp@mediumlargela.com Twitter: @_MatthewPeralta Instagram: @matthewperalta

Download our Free Mobile App!

Faster with Fewer Ads

Download