Lakers News: Dalton Knecht Enjoyed First NBA All-Star Weekend Experience

Los Angeles Lakers rookie Dalton Knecht has been through a lot in the past few weeks after being told he was traded to the Charlotte Hornets and then eventually sent back to L.A. with the deal being rescinded.

Knecht has been consistent all along in saying that he just wants to play basketball, and this past weekend gave him a chance to do that. Knecht was named to the Rising Stars Game and with the new format change, he got the chance to play in the actual NBA All-Star Game on Sunday night after his team won on Friday.

This marked the first time that Rising Stars got to participate in the All-Star Game with the league’s brightest stars, and Knecht cleared enjoyed the experience.

“Sure. I think it’s kind of fun how they had us set up with the old heads with the young stars and then Rising Stars. I think that’s pretty cool,” Knecht said.

Knecht and the Rising Stars found themselves in an early deficit against Shaq’s OG but were able to keep things close. Knecht had a nice spurt of five straight points and scored eight total to give his team a late lead.

Damian Lillard ultimately beat them with a game-winner, but Knecht still liked the way his team competed.

“Yeah, for sure. I think, like I said, after that second timeout, we really started to pick it up,” Knecht added.

The whole weekend was a fun one for Knecht, who stated his desire to perhaps participate in a future Slam Dunk Contest. The focus now shifts back to the Lakers season though and Knecht is happy to have a couple of days to rest and regroup before the second half.

“It’ll be good. Go back, I have my family here, so just going to chill with them, get some dinner and go back to L.A. now and just relax for a day, less than a day.”

The Lakers will likely have one practice on Tuesday before returning to the court on Wednesday night against the Hornets, who would have been Knecht’s new team had the trade not been rescinded.

One person who was not happy with the NBA’s format change to have the Rising Stars compete in the All-Star Game was Draymond Green. He was adamant that shouldn’t be allowed, but Dalton Knecht just laughed off the Golden State Warriors’ star’s comments when they were brought to his attention.

