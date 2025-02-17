Lakers Video: Dalton Knecht Laughs Off Draymond Green Saying Rising Stars Don’t Belong In All-Star Game

Even though LeBron James wasn’t able to play in the 2025 NBA All-Star Game, the Los Angeles Lakers organization was still represented as rookie Dalton Knecht got to play with the Rising Stars team.

The NBA changed the format of the game this year to make it a four-team tournament. The fourth team was the winners of the Rising Stars Challenge, which wound up being Knecht’s team after a dominant performance on Friday night.

Many people were not happy about that and the most vocal was Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green. During an appearance on TNT’s pregame show, Green expressed his displeasure with the Rising Stars getting a chance to compete in the actual NBA All-Star Game.

After the game took place, Knecht was asked about Green’s comments and laughed them off, via Najee Adams of FanDuel:

“It’s Draymond. He’s just talking” Dalton Knecht on Draymond Green’s criticism of the Rising Stars playing on Sunday night@FanDuel | #nbaallstar pic.twitter.com/ZnSjAlZuch — 𝙉𝘼𝙅 (@najeeadams_) February 17, 2025

It ended up being a solid showing for Knecht and the Rising Stars as they took Shaq’s OGs led by Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant to the brink before losing on a game-winner by Damian Lillard.

The Risings Stars played a competitive brand of basketball, which was refreshing considering in previous years the All-Stars did not take it seriously. That is why the NBA felt the need to make this rule change in the first place.

Knecht tried to bring his team back and wound up scoring eight points with one rebound on 3-of-6 shooting. Even though they didn’t win, it is surely an experience Knecht will never forget and should fuel him and the other Rising Stars to be invited back as actual All-Stars in the future.

Dalton Knecht excited to learn from new Lakers teammate Luka Doncic

The focus now shifts back to the Lakers’ second, and Dalton Knecht recently discussed his excitement to learn from his new teammate Luka Doncic after originally being traded and then sent back to L.A.

“It’s strange. I’m one of the few people that’s ever been traded and then come back, so it’s been a crazy journey,” Knecht said. “I’m just glad to be back and be a part of the team. I get to learn from Luka now. I had AD, Bron and now I’m with Luka and Bron. So, it’s crazy. I get to learn from a lot of greats”

