Lakers News: Dalton Knecht Received Votes But Didn’t Make NBA All-Rookie Team

Dalton Knecht, Lakers, Nuggets
DENVER, CO - MARCH 14: Dalton Knecht #4 of the Los Angeles Lakers runs on the court during the fourth quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on March 14, 2025 in Denver, Colorado. The Nuggets won 131-126.

Coming into the season, Los Angeles Lakers rookie wing Dalton Knecht was viewed as someone who could play a major role and be one of the top first-year players in the NBA. Knecht certainly had his moments for the Lakers with some huge games, especially early in the season, but as is the case with any rookie, there were some lows as well.

Knecht found himself in and out of the rotation throughout the season and, of course, there was the midseason trade to the Charlotte Hornets that was rescinded with him ultimately returning to the Lakers. It made for an awkward situation that Knecht did handle as best he could, though he never quite regained his spot as a main part of the rotation.

Nonetheless, it was a solid first season for Knecht though not quite enough to be selected for the NBA All-Rookie Team. He did, however, receive a number of votes, via NBA PR:

Knecht appeared in 78 games for the Lakers this season, averaging 9.1 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 46.1% from the field and 37.6% from 3-point range. While the numbers don’t necessarily jump off the page, it is still a good year that many would argue was worthy of a All-Rookie Second Team selection.

San Antonio Spurs wing Stephon Castle was the only unanimous First Team selection, being joined by Zach Edey and Jaylen Wells of the Memphis Grizzlies, Zaccharie Risacher of the Atlanta Hawks and Alex Sarr of the Washington Wizards, the top two overall picks of last year’s draft.

The Second Team was comprised of Kel’el Ware of the Miami Heat, Matas Buzelis of the Chicago Bulls, Donovan Clingan of the Portland Trail Blazers, Yves Missi of the New Orleans Pelicans and Bub Carrington of the Washington Wizards. Knecht’s numbers were certainly on par with a couple of players on the Second Team, but in all likelihood his struggles to maintain a consistent spot in the Lakers rotation down the stretch of the season hurt his chances.

Lakers’ Dalton Knecht wants to improve all-around game this offseason

While he had a good rookie season, Dalton Knecht is not satisfied and the Lakers wing is looking to improve in every facet of his game this summer to come back even better next year.

“Obviously I gotta get better all around, try to be an overall better basketball player,” Knecht said during his Lakers exit interview. “Just trying to adjust in my role and do whatever the team asks for to get ready for the summer.”

Corey Hansford
Corey Hansford is the Senior Editor for Lakers Nation, as well as a contributor for Dodger Blue, Rams News Wire, and Raiders News Wire.

