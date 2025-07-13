Lakers News: Darius Bazley On A ‘Mission’ To Prove He Belongs In NBA

A pleasant surprise through Summer League for the Los Angeles Lakers so far has been former first-round talent Darius Bazley.

Through five games, he has been in double figures for four of them and totaled a double-double in three. With all eyes focused on Dalton Knecht and Bronny James taking strides, Bazley is joining that party as a quality two-way player.

After being drafted No. 23 overall in 2019, the 25-year-old is looking to reassert himself as an NBA player after spending last season in China. Although it is Summer League, the Lakers still provide a platform for players to showcase their talents and that is what Bazley is on a mission to do.

“It’s been fun, it’s fun for me in a way because I’m on a mission to try and revamp my career, get back to prove I belong out there,” he said after Saturday’s win over the New Orleans Pelicans. “I can help a team win, contribute to winning. So, it’s been fun in that aspect, just trying to prove that every night. Just what I can bring every night, what they can rely on me for every night, if they pick me up, I’m going to defend at a high level, knock down shots. I’ve been taking strides on my shot and really my growth as a player, being a lot more decisive and connecting more on the offense. Helping and plugging into guys, I’m going to speak towards the Lakers, like LeBron [James] and Luka [Doncic] and stuff like that.”

This Summer League Lakers is short on quality big men, so Bazley has stepped in that regard as a rebounder and defender against bigger players. Those are two areas that the coaching staff preached to him and everyone on the team.

“They’ve been preaching it to everybody. It’s super clear from top to bottom from the Summer League team what they expect, what they are wanting us to go out there and do. It’s just on us to do so,” Bazley said.

L.A. struggled in the playoffs last season with rebounding and defense, so trying to fix those weaknesses makes sense. Bazley is certainly making a case for himself to potentially get a roster spot, whether it be with the Lakers or elsewhere.

Teams can never have too many forwards, so stashing the five-year forward and developing him may be beneficial for both parties. But, general manager Rob Pelinka needs to open up a spot to sign Bazley, so that will be worth monitoring once Summer League concludes.

Darius Bazley shining for Lakers in Summer League

Darius Bazley’s best game of the summer was during the California Classic finale against the San Antonio Spurs when he put up an impressive 27 points, 13 rebounds and two blocks. He shot 8-for-10 from the field and drilled 10 free throws in 25 minutes in what was an impressive comeback victory.

