Lakers News: Darvin Ham Applauds Anthony Davis’ Dedication Amid Knee Issue

Throughout the entire 2023-24 NBA season, superstar forward/center Anthony Davis has played at an incredibly high level while being available more than most for the Los Angeles Lakers. Staying healthy has been an issue for Davis during his NBA career, but this year, he’s been determined to play in as many games as he possibly can while giving it his all on the basketball court every single night.

As the Lakers come down the final stretch of the regular season, with only eight games left before the start of the postseason, Davis has been getting a bit banged up, but he’s been able to play through it. The latest injury is a knee issue after he recently hyperextended his left knee.

Despite the hyperextension, Davis played through the injury and isn’t all that concerned about it moving forward, which head coach Darvin Ham praised him for after losing to the Indiana Pacers on Friday night on the road, via Spectrum SportsNet.

“You could tell he was running a little gingerly,” Ham said. “It got better in the second half as the game wore on, his body got a lot warmer. But my hats off to him, kid is a trooper. He wanted to be there for his team and he was, he gave all he could give. That’s why he is who he is, he cares.”

In the past, Davis going down with an injury like this would be a major concern, considering all he’s been through with similar injuries during his time with the Lakers franchise. However, Davis is taking a different approach this season, and it may or may not have to do with the NBA implementing the 65-game rule to be eligible for regular-season awards like NBA Defensive Player of the Year, which Davis always seems to be in the running for while in Purple and Gold.

As long as Davis can continue to be available for his team and play at a high level, the Lakers have a decent shot of making some noise in the NBA playoffs.

Anthony Davis expects to play through knee issue

During Friday’s loss to the Indiana Pacers, Anthony Davis suffered a hyperextended left knee, which had the team and fans worried about his status moving forward due to his injury-filled past.

Fortunately, Davis has been as tough as ever this season and has been determined to play through injuries, which he fully intends to do with this latest knee issue.

