Lakers News: Deandre Ayton Credits Mychal Thompson For Basketball In Bahamas

Deandre Ayton has been the talk of the town this past week after he officially signed with the Los Angeles Lakers in free agency.

Ayton was bought out by the Portland Trail Blazers after they reportedly couldn’t find a trade, and he became the No. 1 priority for the Lakers who were desperate to add a big man. A legit seven-footer who can score in a variety of ways, Ayton instantly becomes the best center on the roster and is line for a massive role given the lack of depth behind him.

At Ayton’s introductory press conference, he answered a bevy of questions including how the criticism he’s received over the years fuels him as a player. The big man has the perfect opportunity to prove any detractors wrong, especially because he’ll be playing alongside Luka Doncic and LeBron James.

As a native of the Bahamas, Ayton is quite familiar with former Laker center Mychal Thompson. In an interview with ESPN LA, Ayton described Thompson’s impact on basketball in his native country:

“That is the grandfather of this whole thing. That’s why we have hopes of being in the NBA and the reason the ball bounces on that island. That man right there opened the gates for sure.”

Thompson was selected first overall in the 1978 NBA Draft by the Portland Trail Blazers, making him the first foreign-born player to be selected No. 1. Thompson spent several seasons playing for the Trail Blazers and San Antonio Spurs before he made his way to the Lakers, serving a bench role for the “Showtime” squad. Thompson would help Los Angeles capture back-to-back titles in 1987 and 1988, making him a role model for young players like Ayton who hail from the same country.

Ayton must feel a sense of camaraderie and familiarity playing for the same franchise that Thompson did, especially because the latter is still involved as one of the radio commentators. It’s a cool subplot to Ayton signing in L.A. because having a fellow countryman around might help him acclimate a little faster.

Thompson has already expressed his excitement for Ayton to join the Lakers, believing he fits perfectly with the roster they have in place.

Like Thompson, Ayton is hoping to play a role in helping the Lakers recapture another title. He has the talent to do so, but it’s up to him to answer the call.

Deandre Ayton compares teaming with Luka Doncic to video game

Deandre Ayton and Luka Doncic will forever be linked as fellow members of the 2018 NBA Draft, but the center said it feels like a video game being teammates with the Slovenian superstar on the Lakers.

