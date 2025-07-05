Mychal Thompson Believes Deandre Ayton Is ‘Perfect’ Center For Lakers & Luka Doncic

Heading into free agency, Los Angeles Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka knew he needed to address the center position. Some may call it luck, but former Portland Trail Blazers big man Deandre Ayton was bought out and quickly became priority No. 1 for L.A., eventually agreeing to a two-year contract.

However, Ayton does not come without baggage as he has struggled to make an impact his last few seasons, leading to him unexpectedly becoming available. Playing for a rebuilding team may have played a factor in that, as he looked great next to Chris Paul during his time with the Phoenix Suns when they went to the NBA Finals as recently as 2021.

Prior to his buyout, Ayton had no trade value due to his $35 million price tag. Nonetheless, to sign him on a discount of $8.1 million is great value for the Lakers and franchise legend and current radio broadcaster Mychal Thompson thinks Ayton is the perfect center for the franchise, via Mark Medina of Sportskeeda:

“I think it’s a great move. He’s the perfect center for the Lakers. He’s the perfect partner for Luka in the high screen and roll, and the high lobs and throwing it in the post. That’s what I like about D.A. – he’s not just a screen-and-roll center. You can throw the ball in the post, and he can score with his back to the basket. He has top-10 center skills. I think he’s going to be much more motivated to show his skills and all-around ability more consistently now that he’s with the Lakers.

Outside of Ayton, the options were grim on the free agent market and featured no long-term solutions for L.A. Landing a center that has averaged a double double through his seven-year career is impressive, but Thompson wants him to be consistent through an 82 game season:

“He’s an All-Star talent, but he has to do it over an 82-game schedule and do it consistently. So I don’t blame people for being a little bit skeptical about him,” Thompson told Sportskeeda. “But I have faith in him. I know he’s going to prove to everybody how good he is.”

Thompson, like Ayton, is from the Bahamas so has been following the big man’s career for a while now due to that connection.

There is no denying how talented of a center Ayton is, despite his flaws. And with what L.A. had last season, he is a vast improvement. Head coach JJ Redick opted to not play a center in the playoffs last season, so having a reliable option is a step in the right direction.

Hopefully, joining forces with a dynamic playmaker in Luka Doncic will bring back positive production, similar to his Phoenix days next to Paul.

Internal belief that coaching staff can make Deandre Ayton signing work

As mentioned, Deandre Ayton is not a perfect fit as he carries plenty of flaws particularly from a personality perspective. Although, the hope is returning to a winning situation irons out those issues, in addition to being in a contract year.

Despite those negatives, the Lakers are taking a chance on Ayton on a discounted number to find a potential long-term fit at center. Reportedly, L.A. believes that JJ Redick and his coaching staff will make this pairing work and get Ayton back on a positive trajectory.

