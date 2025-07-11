Lakers News: Dodgers Giving Away Kobe Bryant Bobblehead On Aug. 8

Kobe Bryant is one of the most influential and beloved superstars the city of Los Angeles has ever seen as his 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers spanned generations of basketball fans.

Bryant’s 20-year career with the Lakers features five NBA championships, two Finals MVP awards, a regular season MVP award, numerous All-NBA teams and two Olympic gold medals. When it comes to resumes, Kobe has got one of the longest ones in NBA history and Lakers fans are fortunate to have seen it up close for so long.

Not only did he represent the purple and gold well, but Bryant was also an avid fan of the other franchises in town like the Los Angeles Dodgers. Like the Lakers, the Dodgers are all-in on championships every season and players like Kobe surely respected their willingness to do whatever it takes to win.

In recent years, the Dodgers organization has done something to celebrate Bryant and his legacy in the month of August. This year is no different as the Dodgers will be hosting a Kobe Bryant bobblehead giveaway on Aug. 8 against the Toronto Blue Jays and the design was recently revealed.

Dodgers just unveiled the Kobe Bryant bobblehead design. Giveaway is Aug. 8. pic.twitter.com/paVfwZ47PW — Matthew Moreno (@Matthew__Moreno) July 10, 2025

The bobblehead depicts Bryant in a batter’s stance wearing his No. 24 gold Lakers jersey and wearing the Zoom Kobe 6 Protro “Dodgers” sneaker which was officially released in May. The Lakers legend’s bobblehead will be available for the first 40,000 ticketed fans.

During the NBA’s offseason, Bryant was seen at several Dodgers games supporting the team. His most famous appearance came in Game 4 of the 2018 World Series when he was seen on camera cheering with the crowd.

For Bryant to continue to be celebrated like this still speaks volumes about his impact on the city and its surrounding communities. Known for his killer instinct on the court, Kobe epitomized what it meant to be a competitor and inspired countless people across the globe. At his peak, he was the most popular player in the world and remains a beloved figure in L.A.

Kobe Bryant was one of Nike’s signature athletes, with his shoes and apparel being one of the most popular lines of merchandise among basketball fans globally. To this day, Nike remains close to the Bryant family as they previously gave Vanessa Bryant Kobe-inspired Dodgers apparel.

