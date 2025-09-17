Lakers News: Dwight Howard Believes Dennis Schroder Is Making Case For Basketball Hall Of Fame

Dennis Schroder was once again the star of an international competition for Germany. He was a vital piece for the Germans as they won FIBA EuroBasket 2025, receiving MVP honors for his role. Behind Schroder, Germany has been an international powerhouse for several years. And that led to some love between him and another former Los Angeles Lakers player in Dwight Howard.

Howard — who made the move to international basketball before being inducted in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame — never played with Schroder as a member of the Lakers. However, they were teammates on the 2016-17 Atlanta Hawks.

Now, after watching Schroder dominate another international competition, Howard believes Schroder is making a case to join him in the Basketball Hall of Fame:

Dennis Schroeder making a case for the Hall of fame 🔥 — Dwight Howard (@DwightHoward) September 16, 2025

There are many that might think it’s silly to consider Schroder a Hall of Fame player. In the NBA, he’s a zero-time All-Star who finished second in the Sixth Man of the Year voting in 2019-20 and has played past the first round of the playoffs just three times in 12 years.

However, there is a Hall of Fame induction committee that focuses solely on international players, or NBA players in international competitions. Schroder has built an incredible for a player in international play. By winning MVP at EuroBasket, he became only the seventh player ever to win MVP at both EuroBasket and the FIBA World Cup, doing so in 2023.

The other six — Sergei Belov, Drazen Dalipagic, Drazen Petrovic, Toni Kukoc, Dirk Nowitzki and Pau Gasol — are all in the Hall of Fame. So via that international committee, it’s very likely that Howard is right, and that Schroder may one day be inducted, especially if he continues adding to his resume in the coming years.

Lakers’ Luka Doncic named to EuroBasket All-Star five

Lakers star Luka Doncic was named to the FIBA EuroBasket 2025 All-Star Five after leading Slovenia to the quarterfinals in the tournament. In addition to Doncic, the other players that were named to the All-Star Five were Dennis Schroder and Franz Wagner of Germany, Giannis Antetokounmpo of Greece and Alperen Sengun of Turkey.

Schroder and Wagner won the tournament, beating Sengun and Turkey in the finals with Schroder being named MVP of the tournament. Meanwhile, Antetokounmpo and Greece brought home the bronze medal.

That means that Doncic was the only member of the EuroBasket All-Star Five that wasn’t in the final four of the tournament. He did lead Slovenia to the quarterfinals, however, which was a respectable finish for a team that only had one NBA player on it.

