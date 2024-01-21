Lakers News: Dwight Howard Buries Hatchet With Shaquille O’Neal

When ranking the greatest players to ever play basketball, it is never easy due to the amount of talent and legendary players that have come through the league. The Los Angeles Lakers know this very well as at least half of the top-10 all time players have worn the purple and gold, one of those being Shaquille O’Neal.

However, another dominant center dawned a Lakers jersey that being Dwight Howard, who came to L.A. during the 2012-13 season. Both big men would play a role in bringing championships to the Lakers, cementing their legacies forever.

Howard shared a similar physical playstyle to O’Neal, but clearly, Shaq is one of, if not the best big man ever.

It’s no secret that O’Neal and Howard have had their differences in the past with the former often going hard at the latter as a member of the media.

In a recent appearance on Trae Young’s From The Point podcast on Bleacher Report, O’Neal revealed why he was always so hard on Howard during his career:

“If you’ve never been that good and you got a podcast now and you’re talking greasy, that will never be taken respectfully. Some of these cats with their podcasts, I’m like come on bro, don’t talk like you was that guy. I was that guy. I can talk like this. If I’m not that guy, I’m not gonna talk like I was that guy. If I mention your name, it means I love you and respect you. I used to love Dwight [Howard]. He did something that I couldn’t do. I wish I could jump that high. I love Dwight Howard. A lot of people don’t know, this is my first time saying it, but as a big brother, I ain’t gonna let my little brother slide. I want you to be better than me. A lot of people who don’t understand this thing of ours, they think it’s hate. Nah, it ain’t hate. I’m telling you how to get here. You know I’m here, I’m telling you how to get here. You don’t want to get here, that’s why I kind of like had to lay off him a little bit.”

O’Neal wanted to see Howard take his game to another level, which would make him one of the greatest centers to play the game. Howard responded to his comments and seems he is ready to bury the hatchet:

I never had a problem with you so can we finally end this as adults 💯 — Dwight Howard (@DwightHoward) January 20, 2024

Both players have respect for each other and what they did during their respective careers, but for O’Neal to be transparent about how he feels while appreciating Howard’s game is admirable.

Since O’Neal and Howard have had tremendous careers, egos could’ve played a role in this interaction, but it is pleasing to see that both of them handled it well.

While Howard and O’Neal shared a similar playstyle, it is abundantly clear that Shaq is in the mix of being the greatest center ever. Shockingly, it seems that some people may not agree and O’Neal responded to comments saying that he is not a top-5 center in the NBA.

