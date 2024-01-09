Lakers News: Dylan Windler’s Shooting, Size & Athleticism Stood Out To Darvin Ham

The Los Angeles Lakers recently made some roster changes with their two-way slots, notably signing guard/forward Dylan Windler after an impressive performance in the G League.

The Lakers previously opened two two-way roster spots leading up to the signing by waiving both guard D’Moi Hodge and forward Alex Fudge. Former Portland Trail Blazers guard Skylar Mayes would go on to fill the second two-way spot.

Windler has been working for another opportunity in the NBA, originally being selected with the 26th pick by the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2019. The 27-year-old would play a total of 87 career games with the Cavaliers and New York Knicks, but saw limited action and only averaged 3.2 points, 2.3 rebounds and 0.8 assists while shooting 41.6% from the field and 32.5% from 3-point range.

With the Lakers in desperate need of shooting, head coach Darvin Ham discussed his familiarity with Windler’s game and what stood out to them.

“His ability to shoot the ball. He has good size, good athleticism,” Ham said. “I saw him a lot when I was in Milwaukee and he was in Cleveland and he’s a good, young prospect.”

It remains to be seen if Windler will see any time on the floor, but with him having the reputation of being a reliable shooter from distance, it does not hurt to add him to the team. Ham likes the physical attributes of Windler and what he can provide on the floor if he gets his number called.

Windler began this season with the Knicks G League affiliate, the Westchester Knicks, averaging 13.8 points, 8.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 28.9 minutes in 13 games. However, the performance that seemed to ultimately land him a two-way contract with the Lakers was his impressive 23-point, 33-rebound stat line on Jan. 5.

Similar to last season, the purple and gold are going to have 3-point shooting at the top of their wish list as it has not been a strong suit to begin this season. If things do not pan out at the Feb. 8 trade deadline, it may be plausible for Windler to get a bit of run to give him a chance to prove himself.

Max Christie: Lakers need improved shooting & togetherness

While it would be intriguing to see what Windler can provide on the floor, it is up to the rotation players to see if they can fix the 3-point shooting woes. Max Christie believes that the team needs to improve their outside shooting and stick together to get through this recent rough patch.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!