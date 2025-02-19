Lakers News: Gabe Vincent Excited To Be Named NBPA Executive Committee Vice President

Los Angeles Lakers guard Gabe Vincent received the honor of being elected as the Vice President of the NBPA’s executive committee alongside New York Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns over All-Star Weekend. It’s a big moment for Vincent, who now gets to work towards helping players make meaningful change in the future.

Being elected to a position of power within the NBPA is perhaps one of the greatest shows of respect within the NBA. He joins Jaylen Brown, Towns, Garrett Temple, C.J. McCollum and more among the executive committee leadership. They all report to executive director Andre Iguodala, who has long been one of the league’s most beloved players by fans and other players alike.

After the election, Vincent got the chance to speak about what it means to him to earn this role and what he plans to do with it.

“The PA is something that I’ve had my eyes on for a while. I’ve been involved in the meetings as much as I could, being attentive to try and understand our league better,” Vincent said after practice on Wednesday. “And understand the impact that as players we can have. When the opportunity came my way to be a part of the PA, I was honored to be voted in and grateful for the opportunity. Hopefully we can make some positive changes.”

Vincent has recently turned around his play and quickly become a vital part of the Lakers’ gameplan. But even when he wasn’t playing at all or was struggling on the court, it was clear that everyone both on the Lakers and around the league still had an immense respect for him.

And it makes sense considering the work he has put in to try and understand the league and make it a better place for players. With some of the commentary made by players in recent weeks in light of the Luka Doncic trade, it’s clear there are still major improvements that need to be made.

Hopefully Vincent, along with the rest of the NBPA staff, can work to make those changes happen in the coming years.

Lakers guard Gabe Vincent doesn’t lose confidence in jumpshot

Gabe Vincent has been playing his best basketball with the Lakers in recent weeks and a big reason for that is him not losing confidence in his jumpshot earlier in the year when he was struggling.

“I think there’s a lot of noise around this game. I think there’s a lot of noise around this organization within this league. But I don’t think there’s anything I’ve done more in my life than shoot a basketball. So that’s gonna be the last thing I lose confidence on,” Vincent said.

