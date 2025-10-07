Lakers News: Gabe Vincent Feels More Comfortable When Jarred Vanderbilt Is On Floor

Gabe Vincent is one of several veterans returning to the Los Angeles Lakers for the 2025-26 season and he’ll likely reprise his role as the backup point guard.

Vincent entered the 2024-25 campaign healthy after being limited by a knee injury the year prior and he turned in a solid season off the bench. However, the Lakers weren’t ever at full strength as Jarred Vanderbilt had to work through his own set of health issues.

Vanderbilt started last season on the sidelines after undergoing procedures on both of his feet, but got the chance to get healthy this offseason. So far through two preseason games, Vanderbilt indeed looks like his pre-injury self as he’s been flying around the on the floor.

After the recent preseason loss to the Golden State Warriors, Vincent noted how much better he feels when this version of Vanderbilt is in the game, via Spectrum SportsNet:

“I tell Vando all the time I get way more comfortable when he’s on the floor, especially when I’m on the floor with him. Just knowing the competitive edge he’s bringing, the defensive intensity. He has a high IQ on the offensive side as well. He knows when to get to the next action, when to attack himself so I’ve really enjoyed my time playing with Vando and it’s great to watch him play and great to see him moving well.”

Vincent also spoke to how hard it is to get better as a player after being hurt, so he’s happy to see Vanderbilt back to his normal self:

“It’s huge. I think you actually get to work on your game, right? And you get to work on your skillset instead of just having to work on your body. Obviously you still work on your body, but it’s different being healthy going into the offseason and being bumped and bruised and hurt, and etc. You spend a month-and-a-half, two months just trying to get right and then you start to work your way back and before you know it camp starts. So it’s great to see him take advantage of that time he had to work on his body. Myself as well, coming into camp it gives yourself a lot of confidence when you have confidence in how you move.”

Vanderbilt and Vincent both project to be valuable role players this upcoming season, so hopefully they can stay healthy because the Lakers will need all the help they can get.

Gabe Vincent likes JJ Redick being hard on Lakers during training camp

One of the focuses this offseason for JJ Redick was to get the players into championship shape. Players like Gabe Vincent took the message to heart and the veteran guard can appreciate Redick being hard on them during training camp.

