Lakers News: Gabe Vincent Happy To Show More Of His Skillset This Preseason

With the Los Angeles Lakers being cautious throughout the preseason and not wanting to overwork their top players, it has allowed an opportunity for others to step up and really show what they’re capable of. Arguably no one has taken more advantage of that than point guard Gabe Vincent.

Vincent was had a strong preseason so far, averaging 17 points and knocking down 50% of his 3-pointers. His game against the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night was even more impressive as he came out scorching hot, knocking down five 3-pointers within the first four minutes of the game. And the veteran guard spoke about his hot start.

“I just wanted to come out aggressive,” Vincent said after the contest. “Obviously we were a few guys down, we knew we needed to play a little fast and I just wanted to come out be aggressive, look for my shots and guys found me early and they went it. That’s always helpful.”

Vincent would continue on, noting that these were all shots he’s been working on so they all felt good when they left his hands.

“Honestly they all felt the same it was just in the flow,” Vincent added. “All shots I’ve been working on for a long time so I had the space, I rose, it all felt good coming off.

Vincent finished with a game-high 22 points on the night and looks poised to be an important part of the Lakers’ rotation. Because of the limited availability of Luka Doncic and LeBron James this preseason, Vincent has found himself needing to do more for the Lakers and he is happy to show more of what he can do on the court.

“I think it’s just been a unique situation where I’ve been able to showcase more of my skillset during this preseason,” Vincent said. “Obviously when we’re whole I’m not gonna be running the one like that, as frequently. We got great players in Luka, Bron, AR, they’ll probably be featured quite a bit so I’ll probably be off the ball a lot more. So when I’m on the ball I just wanted to show my skillset and be aggressive and try to help us win a game.”

Vincent understands that when the Lakers are completely healthy he won’t need to do nearly as much on-ball work. But the fact that he is capable gives this team another option when needed.

JJ Redick calls Gabe Vincent a ‘valued’ member of Lakers

Someone who certainly sees and appreciates what Gabe Vincent brings to the Lakers is head coach JJ Redick, who praised the veteran guard as a valued member of this team.

