Lakers News: Giannis Antetokounmpo Defends LeBron James Amid ‘No Bag’ Talk

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is objectively one of the best players in the history of basketball, and might even be at the top of the list. He’s among the best in virtually every statistical category, and has all the personal accolades and team success to back it up.

And yet, there are still some that find reasons to criticize LeBron, whether that be for changing teams throughout his career, or — even more ridiculously — that he doesn’t have skill and is just physically dominant. Another player who receives criticism like that is Milwaukee Bucks MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.

So when LeBron used his “Mind the Game” podcast to discuss the hate he’s gotten over the years for not having a bag, Giannis came to his defense in very strong terms:

If they’re people out there that believe that one of the greatest players to ever be on earth has no bag… Man i’ve seen it all 💯🤦🏽‍♂️ https://t.co/fPioveZcJf — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) June 9, 2025

Giannis and LeBron are two of the most physically gifted players in the history of basketball. And while that is a contributing factor to their success, it’s silly to assume that it’s the entire reason for success and that they got to where they got without elite skill.

Both players have great handles for players their size. There aren’t many players in NBA history that are 6’8″ or taller and can run an offense as the primary decision-maker. Both James and Antetokounmpo have not only done that, but have done that while being elite defensively, winning MVP awards and winning championships.

Giannis has always been quick to defend LeBron and his greatness over the years, and the mutual respect between the two players is extremely high.

Dwight Howard compares LeBron James and Kobe Bryant

Most debates about the greatest player in NBA history focuses on Michael Jordan vs. LeBron James. But in the eyes of many, Lakers legend Kobe Bryant belongs in that debate as well with some feeling he is still above James.

One player who was fortunate enough to play with both icons is Hall of Fame center Dwight Howard. The big man teamed with Kobe in his first stint with the Lakers in 2013 and then with LeBron in 2020 when he would win his lone NBA Championship.

Howard has always been candid and honest about his experiences and in a recent appearance on the Club 520 Podcast with Jeff Teague, he was asked to choose between Bryant and James and he was straight forward in his assessment.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!