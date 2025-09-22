Lakers News: James Worthy Compares Marcus Smart Addition To Ron Harper

The Los Angeles Lakers did well to address their defensive depth as they signed Marcus Smart in free agency following his buyout from the Washington Wizards.

Smart has struggled in recent seasons to stay on the floor due to injuries, but the guard said he is feeling healthy and should be good to go for the start of training camp and the 2025-26 season. Head coach JJ Redick will need to decide on his starting lineup and rotation, and Smart has a case to be starter because of his defensive versatility.

Smart is fully capable of defending bigger perimeter players such as guards and forwards, but he’s also shown he can credibly deny and make life difficult for big men. Aside from the defensive end, Smart is also a solid secondary playmaker who can easy the passing burden off of Luka Doncic and LeBron James.

James Worthy praised the Smart signing and even compared him to a fellow Laker role player in Ron Harper, via ESPN LA:

“I remember when Phil Jackson brought in Ron Harper here. You know, Ron could still play, but more importantly, he was really good in the locker room. You bring in Smart, who can still play defense, savvy.”

Before Harper joined the Lakers, he played for the Cleveland Cavaliers, L.A. Clippers and Chicago Bulls. Coming off the Bulls’ second “three-peat,” Harper signed a two-year deal with the Lakers and reunited with head coach Phil Jackson. Harper reprised his role as a starter, but did most of his work on the defensive end.

Harper won his fourth title with the Lakers in 2000 and played one more season with the purple and gold, though injuries limited him to just 47 regular season games and six playoff games. He won his fifth and final title in 2001, retiring on top as a champion.

Worthy’s comparison has some merit as Smart joins the Lakers having already won a championship and is known for his defense and locker room presence. Redick will likely count on the veteran guard to hold the same role on this roster and it’ll be exciting to see how much he can contribute on and off the floor.

Marcus Smart recalls defending Kobe Bryant for first time

Marcus Smart has been in the league for over a decade and during that time he got a chance to guard Kobe Bryant. Smart recalled the first time he had to defend Bryant and said he would never forget the experience.

