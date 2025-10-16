Lakers News: Jaxson Hayes Working On Getting Slovenian Passport To Play With Luka Doncic In Offseason

Following the Los Angeles Lakers’ acquisition of Luka Doncic last season, center Jaxson Hayes was thrust into a starting role as the team had no other real bigs. Hayes did a more than admirable job for the remainder of the regular season and built up a great rapport with the Lakers’ superstar guard.

This season will see Hayes return to his reserve role where he shines best, but his connection with Doncic on the Lakers will continue to grow. In fact, following the Lakers’ preseason game against the Dallas Mavericks in which Hayes finished with 12 points, 10 rebounds and four assists, the center revealed that he is working on getting a Slovenian passport in order to become a member of the Slovenian National Team.

“That’s my guy,” Hayes said of Doncic. “I’m working on getting me a Slovenian passport right now so I can play with him upcoming next summer. So yeah, that’s my man.”

Initially this came off as a joke from the Lakers center, however, the Basketball Association of Slovenia would later confirm that they are working on the naturalization of a center for their basketball team, via Tilen Jamnik of rtvslo.si:

“As we have already mentioned, the Basketball Association of Slovenia is looking at the possibility of a new naturalization of a basketball player in the center position. We are striving to secure a new naturalized player for a longer period of time, thereby ensuring the stability of the national team in the coming years. At this stage of the procedure, we understandably cannot yet talk about names or details. When all matters are finally agreed upon and the procedures are successfully completed, we will inform the public about this,” the association informed us.

According to FIBA rules, players who obtain a passport after the age of 16 can play, but are considered “naturalized” players. FIBA allows one naturalized player to be on the roster of a national team per game. It is this rule which allowed Joel Embiid, who was born in Cameroon and moved to the United States at the age of 16, to play for Team USA at the 2024 Olympics.

If this does ultimately come to fruition it will allow for Hayes to get some great experience playing internationally and will further strengthen the connection between himself and Doncic, which will greatly benefit his career.

JJ Redick planning for dress rehearsal with all healthy players in Lakers preseason finale

So far this preseason, Jaxson Hayes has not yet been able to share the court with Luka Doncic. But with the preseason finale upcoming, head coach JJ Redick plans for all healthy Lakers players to suit up and play for their final dress rehearsal before the regular season begins.

