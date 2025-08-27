Lakers News: Jeanie Buss & Rob Pelinka Are In Poland Supporting Luka Doncic At EuroBasket

Lakers News

Aug 2, 2025; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers Luka Doncic (77) talks with team co-owner Jeanie Buss following a press conference announcing the signing of a 3-year, $165 million contract extension at UCLA Health Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Ever since acquiring superstar guard Luka Doncic in that blockbuster trade that shook up the basketball world, the Los Angeles Lakers have done everything in their power to show their support of him in every fashion. And with FIBA EuroBasket 2025 set to begin, that support has not waned a bit.

There have been discussions in the past about NBA teams not wanting their players to take part in these international tournaments for fear of injury and them not being available when the NBA season begins. But Doncic has spoken about the Lakers supporting him as he represents his home country of Slovenia and the franchise has shown the actions to back those words.

Lakers Governor Jeanie Buss and general manager Rob Pelinka have traveled to Poland, where Doncic and Slovenia will take part in their group stage contests, and attended Slovenia’s final practice before their tournament play begins on Thursday:

This may seem like an unnecessary move for the Lakers brass, but it further shows what this franchise is all about. They always speak on the Lakers being family and Luka is now a part of this family. Traveling across the world to support him as he takes part in this tournament that clearly means a lot to him shows that the Lakers truly do support Doncic in whatever he wants to do.

Buss and Pelinka didn’t have to do this, but this action will undoubtedly resonate with Doncic and inspire him even more to want to bring success and championships to this Lakers franchise. Luka is one of the best basketball players on the planet and he has designs on leading Slovenia to a medal at EuroBasket, and then bringing the Lakers a championship once the NBA season begins.

Group play schedule for Lakers’ star Luka Doncic and Slovenia at FIBA EuroBasket 2025

Luka Doncic and Slovenia are part of Group D and their first contest of the tournament is on Aug. 28 when they take on Poland. After that, they will face one of the tournament favorites in Olympic silver medalist France on Aug. 30, followed by a meeting with Belgium the next night on Aug. 31. Their group stage play finishes off with contests against Iceland on Sept. 2 and Israel on Sept. 4.

The top four teams in each group will then advance to the knockout stage which kicks off on Sept. 6.

