Lakers News: JJ Redick Has Always Been Fan Of Marcus Smart

The Los Angeles Lakers have spoken about wanting to improve their perimeter defense and the team undoubtedly feels like they have done that with the signing of former NBA Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart to a two-year deal. Smart finished last season with the Washington Wizards after being traded to the Memphis Grizzlies in 2023 following nine seasons with the Boston Celtics.

It was in Boston that Smart developed his reputation as one of the premier perimeter defenders in the NBA, not only thanks to his strength and overall activity, but also with some mental antics and flopping that regularly bothered his opposition. But that is also what made him stand out to current Lakers coach JJ Redick.

Redick faced off with Smart during his playing days and became a fan of the new Lakers guard during their battles against each other. And in an old episode of Redick’s podcast, The Old Man and The Three, the Lakers coach spoke about his love for Smart:

“I love Marcus. If I’m picking a basketball team, I want Marcus on it. He gets under guys’ skin, he competes. There’s a level of flopping in his game through the Marcus Smart Experience, but that overshadows all the other amazing stuff that he does. He is a guy that just makes winning plays consistently… I just enjoy watching him play and I like guys who compete like that.”

Smart is the classic example of a player who is beloved by those on his team, but absolutely despised by the opposition. The flopping and other antics can regularly get under the skin of others, but it can lead to huge, game-changing plays for his team and get the home crowd going crazy, which is something Redick and the Lakers believe will happen in L.A. this season.

As Redick said, the “Marcus Smart Experience” is something that is real, but it shouldn’t take away from everything else he brings to a team and the Lakers plan to benefit from all of that.

New Lakers guard Marcus Smart gave up $6.8 million in buyout with Wizards

Marcus Smart was not a free agent at the start of this offseason as he remained under contract with the Washington Wizards following a midseason trade. But the Wizards are a team focused on development for the future while Smart is looking to compete at the highest level now, which is why he was willing to give up nearly $7 million to make a buyout with the Wizards happen and join the Lakers.

