Lakers Rumors: Marcus Smart Contract Details

The Los Angeles Lakers were reportedly focused on addressing their point of attack defense following their initial offseason moves and they managed to find a great solution in Marcus Smart as he reportedly intends to sign with the team after he clears waivers.

Smart was bought out by the Washington Wizards, a move that most around the league saw coming after they added several guards via the draft and trade. Smart earned a reputation as a mentor and defensive spark plug with the young Wizards team and is expected to bring those skills to the Lakers either as a starter or off the bench.

Signing Smart was a best-case scenario situation for Los Angeles, who desperately needed another strong perimeter defender following Dorian Finney-Smith signing with the Houston Rockets. Smart immediately slots in as one of their best defensive players alongside Jarred Vanderbilt and gives head coach JJ Redick more versatility for his schemes.

The Lakers have limited resources in terms of tools to outright sign players in free agency, but they reportedly lured Smart with a two-year deal worth the full bi-annual exception (BAE) and a player option for the 2026-27 season, via Shams Charania of ESPN:

Guard Marcus Smart has agreed to a contract buyout with the Washington Wizards and plans to sign a two-year, $11 million deal with the Los Angeles Lakers after clearing waivers, sources told ESPN on Saturday. Smart, the 2022 Defensive Player of the Year and a three-time All-Defense first-team member, will have a player option on his new Lakers deal to enter a more flush 2026 free agency, sources said.

The BAE is worth up to $5.1 million this season, and as things stand the Lakers will need to make a couple of moves to reach the full amount. Los Angeles can get there by waiving Shake Milton and his non-guaranteed contract of $3 million, as well as Jordan Goodwin, who has a lightly-guaranteed deal. They could also find a way to consolidate some of their expiring contracts to open up a roster spot and cap space.

As for the player option, it makes sense as Smart can re-enter free agency next summer when more teams project to have more cap space. Getting Smart on the BAE is great business for the purple and gold, who appear one step closer to rounding out its roster.

Luka Doncic helped recruit Marcus Smart

Luka Doncic hasn’t signed an extension with the Lakers yet, but he seems intent on staying as he reportedly helped recruit Marcus Smart to the team.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!