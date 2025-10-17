Lakers News: JJ Redick Praises ‘Fantastic’ Effort From Gabe Vincent In Preseason

Gabe Vincent has been a standout for the Los Angeles Lakers through the first five games of the 2025-26 preseason. He has played in three of L.A.’s games thus far and is averaging 17 points per game on 50% from beyond the arc, 11-for-22. Getting that version of Vincent would be a huge win for head coach JJ Redick.

The Lakers signed Vincent away from the Miami Heat in the summer of 2023 to a three-year contract. He was coming off of a stellar postseason run all the way to the NBA Finals, and general manager Rob Pelinka felt he would be a good secondary 3-and-D guard next to LeBron James, Austin Reaves and Anthony Davis at the time.

But injuries held him out of nearly the entire 2023-24 season, and he was streaky in 2024-25. Now, Redick is loving what he’s seeing as Vincent enters the final year of that deal he signed with the Lakers.

“Yeah, he’s been fantastic,” Redick said. “Really as an on-ball guy. He’s created advantages for us, I think his movement in early offense sets and then his movement in our half-court has been really good. I think he’s pushing himself right now to get in fantastic shape and be able to do that, sustain that, for a longer period. That would be the goal for him.”

Vincent had stretches of strong play last season, and it showed just how impactful he can be for the Lakers when he’s playing well. L.A. does not have significant depth when it comes to two-way players. At his best, Vincent is one of the lone players on the Lakers roster who can be a net positive on both ends of the floor.

However, the Lakers have yet to see that version of Vincent consistently. This preseason, though, is the first sign of hope that he can be that guy this season. James being out of the mix for the opening of the season gives Vincent an opportunity to run some offense and be a lead guard next to Luka Doncic and Reaves.

Gabe Vincent happy to show more of skillset

With the Lakers being cautious throughout the preseason and not wanting to overwork their top players, it has allowed an opportunity for others to step up and really show what they’re capable of. Arguably no one has taken more advantage of that than Gabe Vincent.

Vincent finished L.A.’s most recent preseason contest with a game-high 22 points on the night and looks poised to be an important part of the Lakers’ rotation. Because of the limited availability of Luka Doncic and LeBron James this preseason, Vincent has found himself needing to do more for the Lakers and he is happy to show more of what he can do on the court.

“I think it’s just been a unique situation where I’ve been able to showcase more of my skillset during this preseason,” Vincent said. “Obviously when we’re whole I’m not gonna be running the one like that, as frequently. We got great players in Luka, Bron, AR, they’ll probably be featured quite a bit so I’ll probably be off the ball a lot more. So when I’m on the ball I just wanted to show my skillset and be aggressive and try to help us win a game.”

