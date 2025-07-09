Lakers News: Las Vegas Summer League Opener Vs. Mavericks Seeing Record Ticket Prices

The Los Angeles Lakers are always among the big-ticket teams at Las Vegas Summer League, in part due to their global brand and L.A.’s proximity to Las Vegas. Even in a year where the Lakers did not have a first-round pick, and their second-round pick — Adou Thiero — is not playing, fans are still excited for the purple and gold to take Las Vegas.

That’s part of why the Lakers received the first primetime slot of the summer event, playing against No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg and the Dallas Mavericks at 5 p.m. PT on Thursday.

Bronny James, Dalton Knecht and the Lakers will get the first professional look at Flagg, who is among the most highly-touted No. 1 prospects of the 21st century. And it is going to be pandemonium at UNLV’s Thomas and Mack Center. Ticket prices are reaching all-time highs in anticipation of the event, via Bleacher Report and TickPick:

Cooper Flagg vs. Bronny James Summer League tickets are selling for a HISTORIC amount 🤯 Lower bowl tickets are going for $650 and courtside tickets are going for $2,500 😱 (via @TickPick) pic.twitter.com/o2Hdx3bgic — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 8, 2025

The Lakers always bring in fans to Summer League, but this could be one of the biggest tickets in the event’s history. Lakers Summer League hype reached a pinnacle in 2017, when Lonzo Ball made his professional debut alongside Brandon Ingram, Kyle Kuzma, Josh Hart, Ivica Zubac, Alex Caruso and Thomas Bryant. But having Bronny face off against Flagg is bringing its own high level of hype.

Hopefully, Thursday’s game lives up to the hype, and Bronny and Knecht can give strong performances. Each player had one impressive showing at the California Classic Summer League, with Darius Bazley being the surprise main attraction.

Flagg, meanwhile, is the main event of the entire Las Vegas Summer League week.

Bronny James looking to be defensive menace for Lakers

This summer is important for Bronny James as he looks to display natural growth in Summer League heading into his second season.

After being drafted at No. 55 in the second round last year, the media attention was off the charts surrounding James, both positive and negative. To his credit, the former USC Trojan focused on basketball at the end of day, working hard to improve his game.

Bronny’s best trait as a player is perimeter defense, which he has to rely on as a smaller guard. Heading into Summer League, James acknowledged that keeping his defensive drive is what will make him successful and earn playing time heading into Year 2.

