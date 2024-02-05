Lakers News: LeBron James Announces Partnership With DraftKings

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is a billionaire and is well-equipped in the business world, always looking to advance his brand by accepting partnership deals with companies.

Now in his 21st season, one can assume James is nearing the end of his career, but who knows when that will be as he has defied the odds every step of the way. However, it seems that the four-time champion is preparing for life after basketball by being proactive in the business world and forming collaborations.

Another partnership has been announced by James and that is with DraftKings, as he will be making weekly NFL picks with them. He took to social media to break the news and it will be intriguing to see how this works for the 2024 NFL season:

During the regular season of the 2023 NFL season, James would go live on his Instagram account to give his picks every single week before games. This allowed the 39-year-old to dabble in other sports and share his expertise with all those who want to listen.

James is now an ambassador for DraftKings as it seems that his activity on Instagram and football picks caught the attention of the company. He has a tremendous reach regardless of what platform he is on and it is expected that fans will continue to invest interest in James’ NFL opinions.

There is no official detail on what this partnership will look like up to this point, although as it inches closer to the next NFL season more details will likely be released.

LeBron James signs multiyear trading card deal with Fanatics Collectibles

This was not the first partnership LeBron James has signed this year as he recently signed a multiyear trading card deal with Fanatics Collectibles. This has presented an opportunity for him to collaborate with his son Bronny in a one-of-one card signed by the two.

Previously, James was with Upper Deck trading cards but made the switch to Fanatics and indeed seems eager about this opportunity. He wants to create more tangible and special trading cards like this one-of-one card featuring LeBron in his St. Vincent-St. Mary’s high school uniform and Bronny in his USC jersey with signatures from the two.

