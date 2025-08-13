Lakers News: LeBron James & Anthony Davis Post Same Cryptic Quote On IG Stories

This summer has been a strange one for LeBron James as despite picking up his $52.6 million player option to return to the Los Angeles Lakers, his future with the organization has been in question.

At this stage of his career, James is only playing to compete for championships and given the Lakers’ inactivity when it comes to improving their roster, he has been questioning if he can still do that in L.A.

LeBron has not asked for a trade or buyout, however, with the expectation being that he will be with the Lakers when training camp starts at the end of September.

That hasn’t stopped James from sending some potentially subliminal messages to the Lakers organization and front office though. He recently posted pictures of himself working out with a Clippers logo in the background and although he FaceTimed co-star Luka Doncic to congratulate him on his new contract extension, he was not there to celebrate in person like a lot of other Lakers players were.

James was at it again on Tuesday when him and former co-star Anthony Davis, now of the Dallas Mavericks, both posted the same cryptic quote on their Instagram stories:

LeBron James and Anthony Davis just posted the same quote on their IG stories 👀 (via @KingJames, @AntDavis23) pic.twitter.com/44UoPpKPJD — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 12, 2025

It’s very possible that this was just a coincidence and doesn’t mean anything, although that is rarely the case when it comes to James. He is typically very calculated with every move he makes, even social media posts.

There have been some rumors linked LeBron to the Mavericks this offseason, which made sense give all his close relationships in that organization, including Davis, Kyrie Irving and head coach Jason Kidd. It wouldn’t be a surprise if James viewed that as a better opportunity to win his fifth championship than playing with Doncic in L.A.

The Mavericks reportedly are not interested in gutting their roster to trade for the 40-year-old though, so there isn’t really a pathway for James to get there this season. It will be a possibility next offseason when LeBron’s contract with the Lakers expires and he becomes a free agent, although a lot can change in a full year.

Lakers to play Mavericks in NBA Cup

The Lakers’ first matchup with the Mavericks next season will be a highly-anticipated one and according to recent reports, it will come in late November as part of group play in the Emirates NBA Cup.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!