Lakers News: LeBron James ‘Blessed’ To Make All-NBA Second Team At Age 40

At 40 years of age, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James continues to defy the odds by playing at a high level in the NBA.

James played in 70 games during the 2024-25 season after playing 71 last year and saw little to no drop in production. The four-time champion averaged 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 8.2 assists on 51.3% shooting from the field and 37.6% from 3-point range.

With those impressive numbers, the NBA rewarded LeBron with an All-NBA Second Team selection, his fourth time earning this nomination. Overall, this is James’ 21st straight All-NBA designation, which is the most in league history. Even though he has accomplished everything there is in the NBA, what LeBron is doing at the age of 40 is impressive and he took to social media to express his gratitude:

ALL NBA at 40!! Low key crazy to me right now! Sitting here watching the playoffs just thinking about it. Blessed beyond I can even imagine.👑🙏🏾 — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 24, 2025

Frankly, there is no telling how much time James has left in the NBA and suiting up for next season remains in question. However, signs are pointing to a return to the Lakers alongside Luka Doncic for his 23rd season in the NBA.

The Akron native remains invested in taking care of his body with his routine down to a science. Every season is a marathon and James knows that if he is going to keep playing at a high level, he must put in the work off the court.

No player at 40-years-old has put up this kind of production and should the 21-time All-Star return next season, there is no evidence to say that his production would drop significantly.

Rich Paul has ‘no idea’ how much longer LeBron James will play

These past few offseasons have left the Lakers looking at LeBron James to see if he will continue playing. Thankfully, James has answered the call as searches for one last championship in L.A.

However, now that Luka Doncic is in town, it begs the question whether that will extend the 40-year-old’s career. With Doncic being an on-ball player, his play takes a lot off of James’ plate as a creator and allows him to play off-ball more.

But, there’s no denying that LeBron won’t be able to play forever. There is no definitive answer on James returning for a 23rd season and Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul recently shared that he has ‘no idea’ how much longer the Lakers star will play.

