Lakers News: LeBron James Named To 2024-25 All-NBA Second Team

The NBA announced the members of their All-NBA teams for the 2024-25 season. The All-NBA First Team includes Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Donovan Mitchell, Jayson Tatum, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic. The All-NBA Second Team includes Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, Anthony Edwards, Jalen Brunson, Evan Mobley and Stephen Curry.

The All-NBA Third team includes Karl-Anthony Towns, Cade Cunningham, James Harden, Tyrese Haliburton and Jalen Williams.

The First Team members are hardly a surprise as Gilgeous-Alexander, Mitchell, Tatum, Antetokounmpo and Jokic were by far the best players on some of the best teams in the league.

Meanwhile, James earns his fourth nod as a member of the Second Team with the previous three coming in 2005, 2007 and 2021. James’ inclusion is well-deserved after he averaged 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 8.2 assists during the 2024-25 season and finished sixth in the MVP voting.

The voting for the All-NBA teams for the 2024-25 season was released, via NBA PR:

Despite being the oldest player in the league, James continues to prove he still belongs in the inner circle of elite players. Los Angeles benefitted from James’ versatility and willingness to adapt to new roles once the team acquired Luka Doncic at the trade deadline. James went from a perimeter-oriented player to that of a modern big man and he thrived in the role despite the lack of practice time and reps.

The 40-year-old is widely expected to return for the 2025-26 season though no official decisions have been made yet. James has been open about his eventual retirement and next season might be his last one considering his age and the fact that he has nothing left to prove.

The rest of the Second Team features three of the best guards in the NBA in Curry, Edwards and Brunson while Mobley represents what it takes to thrive as a big man in today’s league.

The Third Team features some first-time All-NBA members like Cunningham and Williams. Harden, Towns and Haliburton round out the group as previous All-NBA honorees.

James’ inclusion on the All-NBA teams is another reason to believe that he still has something left in the tank despite his age. In 22 seasons, he has now been named to an All-NBA team a record 21 times, showing no signs of slowing down.

The Akron, Ohio, native is a 13-time All-NBA First Team selection (2020, 2008-18, 2006), four-time All-NBA Second Team honoree (2025, 2021, 2007, 2005) and four-time All-NBA Third Team selection (2022-24, 2019).

LeBron James suffered a Grade 2 MCL sprain in the series against the Minnesota Timberwolves. James has been rehabbing the injury during the offseason and provided an update on his recovery.

