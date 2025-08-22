Lakers News: LeBron James Celebrates Bulls Retiring Derrick Rose’s Jersey

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has had his fair share of battles in the playoffs, and some of his most notable matchups came in the early 2010s against Derrick Rose and the Chicago Bulls.

James brought his dominance from the Cleveland Cavaliers to the Miami Heat, but faced stiff opposition from Rose and the Bulls who had the makings of a championship team. Unfortunately for Rose and company, James was at the peak of his powers and got the best of Chicago in the postseason.

To make matters worse for Bulls fans, Rose’s career was derailed by multiple major injuries. While Rose was able to revitalize his career at other stops, including a stint as James’ teammate on the Cavaliers, he was never the same player that captivated the NBA fanbase.

Rose was a beloved member of the Bulls during his playing days and the franchise did the right thing when they announced they would be retiring his No. 1 jersey during the 2025-26 season. James celebrate the announcement, via his personal X account:

James hasn’t been shy about giving flowers to his peers and other professional athletes such as golfer Scottie Scheffler, but there’s something to be said about Rose who gave the Lakers superstar plenty of fits during their days at the top of the Eastern Conference.

While James had the luxury of playing alongside Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh, Rose was considered more of a one-man wrecking crew. Rose had a strong supporting cast featuring Joakim Noah and Luol Deng, but the group could never get over the hump when it came to playing against Miami.

At his peak, Rose was one of the most electric players in the league as his blazing speed and athleticism made him a human highlight-reel. Rose was routinely seen breaking down defenders and finishing at the cup either via an acrobatic layup or an emphatic dunk.

Rose’s career is a giant what-if as he was clearly on the path toward competing for titles before the injuries hit. While it’s disappointing to think what Rose’s career could have been, James and the rest of the league should be happy to see him getting the respect and recognition he deserves.

LeBron James may be the oldest player in the league, but he still remains among the elite in the NBA. James is still respected for his basketball ability as evidenced by his NBA 2K26 rating of a 94.

